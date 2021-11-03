- (PLX AI) - Lufthansa Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 272 million vs. estimate EUR -298 million.
- • Q3 revenue EUR 5,200 million vs. estimate EUR 5,586 million
- • Significant increase in new bookings - already back at 80 per cent of pre-crisis level
- • Successful turnaround at Eurowings - operating result at 108 million euros in the third quarter
- • Transformation of the Group progressing - 2.5 billion euros in cost savings already implemented
- • Lufthansa Cargo on record course, Lufthansa Technik and LSG again with profit
