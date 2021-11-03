TheraVet and Graftys extend their partnership

Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET) (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET)a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets,announces today the renewal and extension of the exclusive worldwide licence with Graftys and the addition of a highly injectable bone substitute to its portfolio.

Thanks to the extension of the partnership with Graftys, TheraVet is adding a highly injectable bone cement to its BIOCERA-VET product line. This new bone substitute, as compared to the products already in TheraVet portfolio, will offer very low viscosity to facilitate remote injections into closed bone cavities, perfectly suited for minimally-invasive bone graft surgeries. This bone substitute is a macroporous resorbable self-hardening cement with unparalled injectability increasing the surgeon comfort in specific surgical procedures. Despite its high injectability, this product presents mechanical resistance similar to that of trabecular bone while being fast resorbed and replaced by new quality bone. Adding this new product in the portfolio of TheraVet is a new stepping stone in Theravet's continuous efforts in improving its offer to its network of vet orthopedic surgeons. The renewed and extended agreement retains the same principles of the previous one, with a shift for the product supply from a cost plus price model to a price list model added to low digit royalties.

The renewal and extension of the partnership with Graftys also concludes any divergence in position regarding each company's IP that were communicated previously, with no change related to TheraVet's IP.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris et Brussels, its head office is in Gosselies, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.

For more information, visit www.thera.vet

