Beckley Psytech, a privately owned, clinical stage, biotechnology company dedicated to addressing neuropsychiatric disorders through the novel application of psychedelic medicines, has today announced the appointment of Frank Wiegand MD. PhD. as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Wiegand, a trained neurologist and neuroscientist, joins Beckley Psytech after more than 20 years with Janssen (a Johnson Johnson company), where he most recently held the position of Vice President, Global Medical Affairs in Neuroscience. Over his two decades at J&J, he has held positions of increasing responsibility in marketing and sales, global strategic marketing, medical affairs, and market access in addition to extensive research and development experience across the organisation.

During this time, Frank has worked on more than 30 different new molecular entities across multiple neurological and psychiatric conditions, most recently contributing to the development and subsequent approval of esketamine, which was approved for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and suicidality. His broad experience leading multiple functions across the continuum of pharmaceutical research, development and commercialisation brings extensive knowledge and knowhow to the Beckley Psytech executive team, where he will be responsible for all aspects of the clinical development of the company's assets.

Dr. Wiegand received his M.D. and PhD. from the Heinrich Heine University of Düsseldorf, Germany and completed his fellowship training as a neurologist at the University of Essen, Germany. Dr. Wiegand completed his post-doctoral fellowship in neuropharmacology, specifically cerebral ischemia, at the Humboldt University Berlin, Germany with funding from the German Stroke Research Foundation. In 2002 he received a Postgraduate Certificate in Business Administration from the Herriot Watt University, Scotland.

Frank joins the company at an exciting time following the upsized and oversubscribed Series B fundraise in August 2021 and as the lead psychedelic compounds, low-dose psilocybin and 5-MeO-DMT, are entering phase 1 clinical trials.

Cosmo Feilding Mellen, CEO of Beckley Psytech, said: "Following our highly successful series B fundraise and as our lead psychedelic compounds begin to enter the clinic, we are thrilled to be welcoming Dr. Wiegand as our Chief Medical Officer. Frank brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise alongside extensive leadership experience to Beckley Psytech and his involvement and experience in developing and commercialising esketamine for treatment resistant depression will be invaluable as we progress through our clinical trials and continue our rapid growth as a leader in psychedelic medicine."

Dr. Frank Wiegand, CMO of Beckley Psytech, said: "I am truly excited to be joining the leadership team at Beckley Psytech as we usher in a new age in the research, development and delivery of psychedelic medicines. Bringing novel and more effective patient-centered solutions to devastating neuropsychiatric diseases has been the focus of my entire career. I am thrilled to be joining the inventive and passionate team at Beckley Psytech, where we will work relentlessly to make this dream a reality."

-Ends-

Beckley Psytech - www.beckleypsytech.com

Beckley Psytech is a clinical stage privately held company dedicated to helping patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders by developing a broad pipeline of psychedelic compounds in rare and more common diseases. Our vision is for clinically validated psychedelic medicines to be integrated into modern medical practice in order to help patients with high unmet medical need around the world, suffering from Short-lasting unilateral neuralgiform headache attacks (SUNHA), treatment resistant depression and other profoundly debilitating conditions. Beckley Psytech was founded in 2019 leveraging some of the expertise developed over more than 20 years by the Beckley Foundation, an independent non-profit and world leader in psychedelic medicine research, and is based out of Oxford, United Kingdom.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005056/en/

Contacts:

For more information please contact:

Beckley Psytech

Cosmo Feilding Mellen

Chief Executive Officer

info@beckleypsytech.com

Communications

FTI Consulting

Ben Atwell Mike Trace

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

beckleypsytech@fticonsulting.com

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

+41 76 735 01 31

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com