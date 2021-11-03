Australia broke solar installation records across all rooftop PV sectors in 2020, solidifying its "remarkable" position in the global solar market with the highest per capita capacity, at more 810 W per person.From pv magazine Australia Australia installed a record 360,000 rooftop PV systems in 2021, a whopping 40% increase on 2020, according to the Australian PV Institute. Its National Survey of PV Power Applications in Australia report, prepared in partnership with the International Energy Agency and published this week, tells a decidedly rosy story about solar's progress in Australia, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...