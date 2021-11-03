Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on the development of next generation cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce the successful completion of its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine (AccuVAC-PT001) toxicology studies in non-rodent rabbit model.

The AccuVAC-PT001 vaccine is an injectable vaccine capable of inducing a powerful and sustainable antibody response in both rodent and non-rodent models. The vaccine proprietary recipe consists of chemically modifying the COVID-19 Spike protein with the AccumTM moiety. Once delivered in animals, the protein accumulates very efficiently in target antigen presenting cells leading to extremely high antibody titers. Extensive analyses conducted on vaccinated rabbits showed no effects induced by the vaccine on animal behaviour, food intake, body weight, skin at injected sites and liver enzymatic function amongst other investigated organs. Defence is currently working on two different protein-based vaccine candidates.

"We are continuously working to move our lead compounds forward to bring products with stronger and more precise efficacy. The AccuVAC-PT001 is one the two COVID-19 vaccines currently being developed in parallel by our team. A GLP study is currently underway and is one of the few remaining steps needed to fulfill all the requirements of regulatory agencies prior to initiate a Phase I trial in 2022," says Mr. Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

Defence Therapeutics is currently working on developing both a vaccine to block COVID-19 infection and pathophysiology as well as an intranasally-delivered vaccine designed to completely block viral transmission. The developed "know-how" combined to the versatility of the AccumTM technology position Defence as a leading biotech company with its AccumTM platform to rapidly face current and future possible pandemics based on both injectable and non-invasive vaccine formulations.



Additional Information:

The Company makes no express or implied claims that it has developed a vaccine to treat COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Dr. Moutih Rafei, Defence's VP Research and Development, has reviewed and approved the scientific disclosure contained in this press release. Dr. Rafei has a PhD in Experimental Medicine from McGill University and received his post-doctoral training at Université de Montréal. He is an immuno-oncologist who specializes in the fields of T-cell development, stem cell biology, cancer immunotherapy and autoimmune diseases.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101605