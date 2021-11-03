Medicover: Interim report July-September 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter

Revenue amounted to €335.0m (€262.5m), an increase of 27.6% with an organic growth of 23.9%.

Operating profit (EBIT) was €30.0m (€27.3m), representing an operating margin of 9.0% (10.4%).

Net profit amounted to €18.4m (€19.5m), which represents a net profit margin of 5.5% (7.5%).

EBITDA was €58.0m (€50.1m), an increase by 15.7%. EBITDA margin was 17.3% (19.1%).

EBITDAaL amounted to €42.8m (€38.1m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 12.8% (14.5%).

Net cash flow from operating activities was €67.0m (€41.2m).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.123 (€0.108).

Nine months

Revenue amounted to €1,001.1m (€700.1m), an increase of 43.0% with an organic growth of 44.1%.

Operating profit (EBIT) was €117.8m (€31.4m), representing an operating margin of 11.8% (4.5%).

Net profit amounted to €78.2m (€8.5m), which represents a net profit margin of 7.8% (1.2%).

EBITDA was €195.3m (€104.4m), an increase by 87.0%. EBITDA margin was 19.5% (14.9%).

EBITDAaL amounted to €153.9m (€67.3m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 15.4% (9.6%).

Net cash flow from operating activities was €162.8m (€116.1m).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.501 (€0.054).

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Growth 9M 2021 9M 2020 Growth FY 2020 Revenue 335.0 262.5 28% 1,001.1 700.1 43% 997.8 Operating profit (EBIT) 30.0 27.3 10% 117.8 31.4 275% 61.3 Operating profit margin 9.0% 10.4%

11.8% 4.5%

6.1% Net profit 18.4 19.5 -6% 78.2 8.5 819% 27.3 Net profit margin 5.5% 7.5%

7.8% 1.2%

2.7% Basic/diluted earnings per share, € 0.123 0.108 14% 0.501 0.054 828% 0.182















EBITDA 58.0 50.1 16% 195.3 104.4 87% 157.5 EBITDA margin 17.3% 19.1%

19.5% 14.9%

15.8% EBITDAaL 42.8 38.1 12% 153.9 67.3 129% 108.5 EBITDAaL margin 12.8% 14.5%

15.4% 9.6%

10.9% EBITA 32.6 30.1 8% 125.3 44.2 183% 76.9 EBITA margin 9.7% 11.5%

12.5% 6.3%

7.7%

Financial Calendar

Year-end report January-December 2021 11 February 2022

Interim report January-March 27 April 2022

Annual general meeting 27 April 2022

Interim report April-June 22 July 2022

Interim report July-September 3 November 2022

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities,laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2020, Medicover had revenue of EUR 998 million and more than 32,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

