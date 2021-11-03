Regulatory News:

As part of Apollo's1 sale of its remaining stake in Verallia (Paris:VRLA) by way of a private placement with accelerated book building, Verallia has bought back 3.7 million of its shares at a unit price of €30.50 on November 3, 2021. The settlement of the transaction will take place on or about November 5, 2021. This €112,850,000 transaction is financed with the Group's available cash (€580.3 million as at September 30, 2021) and is carried out as part of the share buyback program authorized pursuant to the 10th resolution approved by the shareholders' general meeting held on June 15, 2021. The completion of this transaction will not impact Verallia's credit profile.

Bought-back shares will not be cancelled and will be held for delivery as payment or exchange in relation to a potential external growth transaction.

About Verallia At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work in common cause with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new healthy and sustainable solutions for all.

With around 10,000 people and 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries, we are the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, providing innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions to more than 10,000 businesses around the world.

Verallia produced more than 16 billion bottles and jars and achieved revenues of €2.5 billion in 2020. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and belongs to the SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable indexes. For more information, visit www.verallia.com

Personal data protection

You can unsubscribe from our press release distribution list at any time by sending your request to the following email address: investors@verallia.com. Press releases will still be available to access via the website https://www.verallia.com/en/investors/ .

Verallia SA, as data controller, processes personal data for the purpose of implementing and managing its internal and external communication. This processing is based on legitimate interests. The data collected (last name, first name, professional contact details, profiles, relationship history) is essential for this processing and is used by the relevant departments of the Verallia group and, where applicable, its subcontractors. Verallia SA transfers personal data to its service providers located outside the European Union, who are responsible for providing and managing technical solutions related to the aforementioned processing. Verallia SA ensures that the appropriate guarantees are obtained in order to supervise these data transfers outside of the European Union. Under the conditions defined by the applicable regulations for the protection of personal data, you may access and obtain a copy of the data concerning you, object to the processing of this data and request for it to be rectified or erased. You also have a right to restrict the processing of your data. To exercise one of these rights, please contact the Group Financial Communication Department at: investors@verallia.com. If, after having contacted us, you believe that your rights have not been respected or that the processing does not comply with data protection regulations, you may submit a complaint to the Commission nationale de l'informatique et des libertés (French regulatory body).

1 Through Horizon Investment Holdings S.à. r.l., a company owned by Horizon Parent Holdings S.à. r.l., which is itself indirectly controlled by AIF VIII Euro Leverage, L.P., an investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005499/en/

Contacts:

Verallia Investor Relations contact

Alexandra Baubigeat Boucheron - alexandra.baubigeat-boucheron@verallia.com

Press contacts

Brunswick Benoit Grange, Hugues Boëton, Tristan Roquet Montegon verallia@brunswickgroup.com+33 1 53 96 83 83