- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk now has a value market share of 85.4% in the obesity prescription drug market in North America.
- • Wegovy was made available to patients in June 2021 and market access has progressed and commercial formulary access is now around 60%, the company said
- • Obesity care sales (Saxenda and Wegovy together) DKK 2,398 million in Q3 2021, up 79% from the same quarter last year
- • Novo Nordisk currently has a value market share of 73.0% of the global branded obesity prescription drug market
- • The strategic aspiration for Obesity care is to more than double reported sales from the base in 2019 of DKK 5,679 million by 2025
