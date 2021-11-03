Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen, November 3, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Scandinavian Medical Solutions share (short name: SMSMED) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Scandinavian Medical Solutions belongs to the Health Care sector and is the 19th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 164th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. Scandinavian Medical Solutions is a successful company that increases scanning capacity globally through specialized purchasing and resale of used high quality diagnostic imaging equipment. "I am proud and humbled by the great trust and interest shown by the many new shareholders and current investors in Scandinavian Medical Solutions", says Jens Krohn, CEO Scandinavian Medical Solutions. "The listing supports our growth plan and enables us to strengthen our core services - and ultimately: increase scanning capacity globally and, thereby, contribute to improvements in hospitals and clinics' treatment of patients. We approach this task humbly and diligently and look forward to continuously creating value for partners, investors, hospitals, and clinics around the world". "We are proud to welcome Scandinavian Medical Solutions to Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "The listing of Scandinavian Medical Solutions gives investors an exciting new opportunity within technology and healthcare. An admission to trading on Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen gives the company the additional coverage and visibility from investors and shareholders, which will help ensure their future growth journey". Scandinavian Medical Solutions has appointed John Norden as Certified Advisor. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq media contact Communication Director Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com