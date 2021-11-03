Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Story der Woche! ARTEMIC™ – CIMETRA™ – 240-Teilnehmer-Studie startet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
03.11.2021 | 08:41
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen, November 3, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
the Scandinavian Medical Solutions share (short name: SMSMED) starts today on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Scandinavian Medical Solutions
belongs to the Health Care sector and is the 19th company which will be
admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 164th company on
the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. 

Scandinavian Medical Solutions is a successful company that increases scanning
capacity globally through specialized purchasing and resale of used high
quality diagnostic imaging equipment. 

"I am proud and humbled by the great trust and interest shown by the many new
shareholders and current investors in Scandinavian Medical Solutions", says
Jens Krohn, CEO Scandinavian Medical Solutions. "The listing supports our
growth plan and enables us to strengthen our core services - and ultimately:
increase scanning capacity globally and, thereby, contribute to improvements in
hospitals and clinics' treatment of patients. We approach this task humbly and
diligently and look forward to continuously creating value for partners,
investors, hospitals, and clinics around the world". 

"We are proud to welcome Scandinavian Medical Solutions to Nasdaq First North
Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen.
"The listing of Scandinavian Medical Solutions gives investors an exciting new
opportunity within technology and healthcare. An admission to trading on Nasdaq
First North in Copenhagen gives the company the additional coverage and
visibility from investors and shareholders, which will help ensure their future
growth journey". 

Scandinavian Medical Solutions has appointed John Norden as Certified Advisor.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 





Nasdaq media contact

Communication Director

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.