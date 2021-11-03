Bittrex Global today announced that Oliver Linch has joined the company to help write its next chapter of growth as General Counsel. Mr. Linch's employment with Bittrex Global began on November 1, 2021.

Oliver Linch brings over a decade of legal experience and advises clients across the US, United Kingdom, Middle East, and the European Union. He advises banks and investment banks, brokerage firms, exchanges, clearing houses, trade repositories, settlement systems, and other trading platforms on the full range of financial regulatory matters, including both contentious and non-contentious issues.

Mr. Linch joins Bittrex Global from Shearman Sterling where he was a Senior Associate in the Financial Institutions Advisory Financial Regulatory Team based in London.

"I am thrilled to welcome Oliver to the Bittrex Global team," says Stephen Stonberg, CEO of Bittrex Global. "His expertise and understanding of legal frameworks that govern the digital assets space worldwide will keep us well-versed and up to speed on the nuances of the fast-changing environment, especially as our operations have and will continue to expand at a pace that aligns with regulation."

"We are living in a time of mass digital currency adoption. I am proud to join Bittrex Global at a time where we are just beginning to see how jurisdictions around the world are developing the regulatory landscape in this exciting and innovative sector. Bittrex Global has been a brilliant example of how crypto exchanges can operate in a sophisticated and mature manner, to ensure the highest standards of regulatory and legal compliance, and I am looking forward to growing this division," said Oliver Linch.

ABOUT BITTREX GLOBAL

Bittrex Global, the most secure digital asset exchange in the world, serves both retail and institutional clients, globally. Committed to helping users build wealth, Bittrex Global facilitates the purchase and trade of over 250 tokens. Through its use of cutting-edge technology, advanced security protocols, and a sophisticated elastic multi-stage wallet strategy, the company provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is a key player in driving widespread adoption of secure and decentralized methods to building wealth while remaining compliant and adhering to the wide array of regulatory measures across the globe. Learn more: https://global.bittrex.com/

