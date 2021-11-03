Former ESL Gaming VP will expand partnerships within developer community for building audio avatars and interactive social audio offerings

Voicemod, the world leader in augmented voice and interactive audio solutions, has appointed Johannes Schiefer as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Schiefer is directly responsible for shaping the company's strategic marketing and brand development as Voicemod strives to redefine the future of social audio experiences and to supply the audio avatars for the metaverse. Schiefer has a proven track record of building enthusiastic player communities and of developing value-generating services and products for online entertainment partner operators.

Schiefer joins Voicemod after seven and a half years with ESL Gaming, the world's largest esports company. As vice president of digital marketing services, he led the division that drove digital storytelling, performance marketing, media products, and creative integrations for publishing partners, sponsors and media platforms. He ran the leading esports Youtube MCN and creator network, responsible for partnering with hundreds of Facebook, Twitch, and Youtube creators on live and on-demand content and brand and publisher activations. Earlier in his career, Johannes spent five years with PokerStrategy.com, the world's largest poker portal, where he led the strategic development and management of market analysis and consulting operations.

With such extensive experience in brand development, content strategy, and influencer management, Schiefer is poised to expertly guide Voicemod's next stage of significant growth, expanding and developing Voicemod's 20+ million user community and further cementing its position in the rapidly growing creator ecosystem.

"Johannes' background, culture, experience, and professional accomplishments are an excellent complement to Voicemod's leadership and operations teams," said Jaime Bosch, Voicemod CEO and co-founder. "His experience in community strategy, creative content, and business development, coupled with his deep understanding of the video game industry and creator economy, will be critical as we continue to build our product, secure valuable partnerships, and shape the future of social audio."

Presently, Voicemod is the leading audio augmentation software among creative professionals, gamers, and content creators alike, providing a fast and simple way to apply distinct voice skins and to create individualized audioscapes across a breadth of online communication platforms and video games. In addition to its leading B2C desktop application, Voicemod recently launched its B2B Voicemod Software Developer Kit (SDK), aimed at enabling the whole metaverse ecosystem to utilize its immersive audio experience technology in games and applications.

"I am extremely happy to join such a visionary company at this exciting point in time. Voicemod has spent the last few years building incredibly powerful technology and is now poised to help redefine how we look at online audio experiences and communication," said Johannes Schiefer. "As the world talks about the metaverse and how it will look and work, it's incredibly exciting for me to tackle the issue of how we will sound and communicate in it. A digital identity isn't complete if we are simply talking about visual representations of ourselves. Building audio avatars, enabling users to shape sonic identities, and creating tools that make voice communication more interactive and expressive is an incredibly thrilling prospect."

Voicemod is the leader in real-time audio augmentation. Developers trust Voicemod's audio technology to help end-users create virtual voices and define their sonic identities. As companies strive to build a responsible metaverse, Voicemod is the tool that helps gamers, content creators, and professionals of all skill levels find the voice that best expresses themselves as they play, work, create, and entertain. Discover more at www.voicemod.net.

