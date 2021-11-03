NAGA Pay is now available in the Apple Appstore and Google Play Store

NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for trading, cryptocurrencies and payments NAGA.com, announces the launch of the revolutionary payment platform "NAGA Pay" with UK European payments and VISA debit card.

The unique program from NAGA Pay combines an IBAN account, a VISA debit card, a brokerage account, copy trading and physical crypto wallets, the latter being subject to licensing.

The brand-new NAGA Pay app supports payments in the EEA and the UK, as well as a globally recognized VISA debit card that is accepted by over 140 million merchants worldwide. Users can make bank transfers and send funds to friends for free in the NAGA Pay app. In addition, NAGA Pay is integrated into the entire NAGA trading infrastructure.

Benjamin Bilski, CEO of NAGA says: "We worked hard to deliver the new functionalities and are excited about the possibilities NAGA Pay offers to our customers. Besides being able to make payments and send money, users can also invest with one tap in over 1,500 assets including straight equities for just EUR 0.99 per trade. In addition, users can copy other traders and get copied. As soon as the crypto offer is approved, our app will be by far the most complete payment solution on the European market."

Bilski adds: "With NAGA Pay, we are expanding our target group by hundreds of millions of users, diversify our income streams and have completely new ways of acquiring and retaining customers. NAGA Pay will become extremely relevant to our marketing mix."

Furthermore, NAGA plans to offer various payment sources at the point sale. With a simple selection in their app at the checkout, users can decide whether the card account or their investment portfolio should serve as a source of payment. In the latter case, they would sell assets they select in real time to fund the payment.

"For example, if I have a balance of EUR 50 on my card and EUR 500 in Apple shares, I can use the app to decide which source will be selected for my payment at the checkout. In addition, we will allow cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum to be selected as a means of payment by means of real-time exchange in the future. This is subject to the licensing of our crypto division, which we are currently working on," adds Bilski.

NAGA Pay offers a fully digital account opening process and is offered as a standard or premium solution. The premium account has lower fees for withdrawals, premium customer support and higher limits on transactions.

"This version is just the start of our very own appstore for financial services. We will also expand into wealth management, saving plans and a strong loyalty offering for our active clients," concludes Bilski.

The app can now be downloaded from the Apple Appstore and Google Play Store. Further information on the entire NAGA Pay offer can be found at https://www.naga.com/pay

About NAGA

NAGA is an innovative ?ntech company that has developed a socially enhanced ?nancial system that creates a uni?ed and seamless experience across personal ?nance and investing. Its proprietary platform offers a range of products ranging from trading, investing, and cryptocurrencies to a physical VISA card and social investing features such as a Feed, a Messenger and Auto-Copy. NAGA is a synergistic all-in-one solution that's accessible and inclusive, and that provides a better way to trade, invest, connect, earn, acquire and pay, across both ?at and crypto.

Language: English Company: The NAGA Group AG Hohe Bleichen 12 20354 Hamburg Germany E-mail: info@naga.com Internet: www.naga.com ISIN: DE000A161NR7 WKN: A161NR Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Contacts:

Name: Benjamin Bilski

Tel: +49 (0)40 5247 79153

Email: ben@naga.com, ingo.janssen@ubj.de