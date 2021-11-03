AM-Pharma B.V., an emerging leader focused on developing therapeutics for severe medical conditions, today announced the appointment of Alexander Bastian as Vice President Value Market Access, effective immediately. Mr. Bastian joins the company with over 19 years of leadership in product launch and market access strategies from both large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Galapagos, Incyte, Amgen and Pfizer. His responsibilities include ensuring broad patient access to ilofotase alfa, AM-Pharma's drug candidate for the treatment of sepsis-associated acute kidney injury, currently in Phase III clinical development.

"AM-Pharma has reached late-stage clinical development with the goal of making ilofotase alfa available to patients around the globe, so Alex is an important addition to our leadership team," said Erik van den Berg, Chief Executive Officer at AM-Pharma. "Alex has a significant track record in building market access functions and developing pricing and reimbursement strategies. His extensive experience will support our ongoing efforts to lay the foundation for the commercial launch of ilofotase alfa."

"My career has focused on capturing value for patients, drug development companies and society at large and it is a great opportunity to join AM-Pharma at this stage of ilofotase alfa's progress. I am looking forward to leading the design and implementation of the company's global market access, pricing, and reimbursement activities in support of bringing this novel treatment option to severely ill patients," added Alexander Bastian, Vice President Value Market Access at AM-Pharma

Mr. Bastian joins AM-Pharma from Galapagos NV where he held the position of Vice President of Value Market Access and before that he was the Head of Global Value, Access Pricing at Incyte Corporation. During his tenure at these companies, Mr. Bastian was responsible for building and growing value and access functions, identifying and supporting the implementation of pipeline opportunities as well as leading the efforts of designing and implementing global market access policies. Prior to these roles, he led a strategic market access consulting practice in San Francisco, CA, after starting his career at industry leaders Amgen and Pfizer. Mr. Bastian regularly speaks at international conferences and has published papers, posters, and abstracts on a range of pricing, access, and health economic themes. He completed his MBA from the IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain and holds a bachelor's degree with honors from the University of Minnesota.

About AM-Pharma

AM-Pharma's purpose is to save and improve the lives of patients confronted with severe medical conditions. Our initial focus is sepsis-associated acute kidney injury, the cause of death for hundreds of thousands of people hospitalized each year. Our proprietary compound, ilofotase alfa, has the potential to become the first treatment for sepsis-associated acute kidney injury and is now in a global pivotal Phase III clinical trial. We are a dedicated team driven to bring treatment options to severely ill patients, their families and acute care professionals. Find out more about us online at: www.am-pharma.com.

