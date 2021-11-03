LEA Partners GmbH (LEA), a private equity and venture capital investor based in Karlsruhe, Germany, today announced the acquisition of Base-Net Informatik AG (Base-Net), a Swiss software provider leading in the field of credit and mortgage management.

Board Advisors Deutschland AG acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to the shareholders of Base-Net. The team of Christoph Löslein, Urs Niederberger, Felix Brokatzky and Federico Arcelli was able to successfully complete the transaction in less than five months.

"I am extremely pleased that, through the efforts of Board Advisors, we were able to find a new majority shareholder that is equally beneficial to the customers and employees of Base-Net Informatik AG. Despite a complex transaction structure, the advisors of Board Advisors had the mandate under control at all times, were able to successfully complete the project in a record-breaking time and to the full satisfaction of the shareholders."

Stefan Hermann, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Base-Net Informatik AG

Base-Net, headquartered in Sursee in the canton of Lucerne, was founded in 1994. With its WinCredit software it is the leading Swiss software provider in the field of credit and mortgage management. Currently, over 400 banks, insurance companies, pension funds and financial intermediaries use the company's software. In addition, Base-Net develops and operates a state-of-the-art platform for credit and mortgage refinancing.

"The market for credit management software is continuously growing and is highly attractive for us. Therefore, we are very pleased to have gained Base-Net, another leading and long-established company, for us. With this, we are taking another step in building a leading financial services platform in the DACH region."

Philipp Hertel, Partner at LEA

About Base-Net

Base-Net is the leading Swiss software provider in the field of credit and mortgage management. In addition to its loan management software, its solutions for refinancing and exchanges with the Swiss Pfandbriefbank are among the standard solutions in the Swiss financial sector. Founded in 1994 and based in Sursee, the company now serves around 400 banks and insurance companies. For more information, please visit www.basenet.ch.

About LEA Partners

LEA Partners is an entrepreneurial equity partner supporting founders and management teams in different stages of development to grow and achieve a leading market position. Based in Karlsruhe, one of the largest technology clusters in Europe, LEA Partners has managed investments in numerous technology companies since 2002. Following the merger of PROCAD, keytech and ACATEC in May 2021 and that of TAIFUN, M-Soft and PinnCalc in October 2021, the establishment of a buy-and-build platform in the financial services sector, which already includes the b+m Group in addition to Base-Net Informatik AG, represents the next significant transaction for the LEA B2B Tech funds focused on software companies from the DACH region. For more information, please visitwww.leapartners.de.

About Board Advisors

Board Advisors is a Management Consulting and M&A advisory firm founded in 2005 by Christoph Löslein and is today headquarted in Freiburg im Breisgau. Board Advisors currently has own operations in Berlin, Zurich, Sursee, Basel, Nice, Munich and Manchester and has a network of international cooperation partners.

Board Advisors has in-depth expertise in the health and technology sectors and has successfully completed numerous business development projects, buy- sell-side transactions and fundraising mandates in recent years. For further information, please visit www.boardadvisors.de.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005562/en/

Contacts:

Board Advisors Deutschland AG

Günterstalstraße 11-13

79102 Freiburg

Christoph Löslein

Telefon: +49 761 881 4074 0

Email: info@boardadvisors.de