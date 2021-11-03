Scientists in India developed a mathematical model to predict the output of solar cells and modules in the field. The model was developed and tested using both sun simulator and actual installed modules. The scientists state that their model can be applied to a PV installation anywhere in the world, and that by taking into account module degradation over time their forecasts can be as much as 26% more accurate than existing energy yield models.Being able to accurately forecast the energy yield of a PV system is important in convincing investors of the returns solar can achieve, as well as providing ...

