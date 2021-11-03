London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Earnathon and Crypto Kitties 3D have entered into a partnership to drive blockchain and cryptocurrency education and awareness with specific focus on blockchain based gaming.

Crypto Kitties 3D is a complete platform of Digital Creatures Universe live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It is a platform that integrates NFT games and decentralized yield farm applications.

Crypto Kitties 3D creates a universe that not only entertains players but also generates profit for them. The Crypto Kitties 3D mission is to build a world where millions of people can participate in NFT and blockchain-based gaming in a simple and enjoyable way.

Crypto Kitties 3D will be the first ecosystem to combine the greatest aspects of gaming and digital collectibles, transforming it into the digital creatures' universe where Players can use their pets to fight, collect, grow, and earn money.

The concept of blockchain based gaming known as GameFi has grown considerably over the past months and this is a testament to the defining innovations in the sector. Despite the recorded growth, there still exist some challenges to blockchain based gaming. And these are mostly the entry cost to play games and the knowledge or know-how of actually playing these games.

Across the industry, there has been growing attention and focus on blockchain based gaming. The concept that at a time seemed impossible now smiles in possibilities.

Earnathon will work together with Crypto Kitties 3D to drive proper education and awareness on the various opportunities in Crypto Kitties 3D. On the Earnathon platform, users will be able to learn about Crypto Kitties 3D and earn KITT tokens.

Speaking on the partnership, Earnathon's CEO Tony Emeka said, "We are excited to partner with Crypto Kitties 3D. The GameFi innovation is such that we define the future of blockchain and gaming moving forward and we are particularly excited to begin and drive education in this sector."

Digital Marketing Director of Crypto Kitties 3D, Dexter Lyon also spoke on the partnership, he said "We are very honored to partner with Earnathon who has redefined airdrop and has a mission to bring blockchain and cryptocurrency awareness and education to people around the globe."

About Crypto Kitties 3D

A PlaytoEarn crypto game inspired by Axie Infinity, Crypto Kitties 3D consists of gameplay like kitties trading, breeding, farming and PVP battle. It is deployed on Binance Smart Chain and is founded to provide an alternative to players who is already in P2E games or looking for similar game to have a lower starting cost of $80-$200 compared to $2000.

About Earnathon

Earnathon is an ecosystem of products heralded by the Learn & Earn. The Earnathon's learn and earn platform allows people to learn about blockchain and cryptocurrency and earn crypto tokens. With millions of people already reached through the learn and earn platform, Earnathon aims to drive global education and spread awareness on blockchain and cryptocurrency, helping people begin their journey into crypto while empowering them with the right resources to take advantage of the diverse opportunities.

