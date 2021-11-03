EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/9 Month figures
November 3, 2021
Moscow
Mosenergo Group IFRS Profit for 9M 2021 Increased by 37.4%
Mosenergo releases abbreviated unaudited interim consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 9 months ended September 30, 2021.
(1) Calculated as "Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization + impairment loss / reversal for non-financial assets".
PJSC "Mosenergo" and subsidiaries (Mosenergo Group) revenue for 9M 2021 increased by 27.2% year-on-year, up to RUR 155,317 mn. The reason for the increase was positive operational performance dynamics on the back of growing electricity consumption, weather factor and early 2021-2022 heating season.
Operating costs for 9M 2021 grew by 24.8% up to RUR 145,823 mn, resulting from growing electricity and heat output.
EBITDA amounted to RUR 25,929 mn (+21.9% year-on-year).
Mosenergo Group IFRS profit for 9M 2021 increased by 37.4%, up to RUR 7,341 mn.
MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PJSC Mosenergo
|Vernadskogo prospect, 101 bld. 3
|119526 Moscow
|Russia
|Phone:
|+7 495 957 1 957
|Fax:
|+7 495 957 32 00
|E-mail:
|mosenergo@mosenergo.ru
|Internet:
|www.mosenergo.ru
|ISIN:
|US0373763087, RU0008958863
|WKN:
|899416
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Moscow
|EQS News ID:
|1245664
|End of Announcement
