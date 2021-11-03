EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/9 Month figures

Mosenergo Group IFRS Profit for 9M 2021 Increased by 37.4%



03-Nov-2021 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





November 3, 2021

Moscow

Mosenergo Group IFRS Profit for 9M 2021 Increased by 37.4%

Mosenergo releases abbreviated unaudited interim consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 9 months ended September 30, 2021.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Key Figures, (mn RUR) 9M 2020 9M 2021 Change Revenue 122,108 155,317 +27.2% Operating Costs (116,803) (145,823) +24.8% EBITDA(1) 21,264 25,929 +21.9% Depreciation and Amortization (17,203) (17,915) +4.1% Operating Profit 4,061 8,014 +97.3% Profit for the Period 5,344 7,341 +37.4%

(1) Calculated as "Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization + impairment loss / reversal for non-financial assets".

PJSC "Mosenergo" and subsidiaries (Mosenergo Group) revenue for 9M 2021 increased by 27.2% year-on-year, up to RUR 155,317 mn. The reason for the increase was positive operational performance dynamics on the back of growing electricity consumption, weather factor and early 2021-2022 heating season.

Operating costs for 9M 2021 grew by 24.8% up to RUR 145,823 mn, resulting from growing electricity and heat output.

EBITDA amounted to RUR 25,929 mn (+21.9% year-on-year).

Mosenergo Group IFRS profit for 9M 2021 increased by 37.4%, up to RUR 7,341 mn.

MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT



Tel.: Fax: ?-mail: Website: (495) 957-1-957, ext. 2282, 2290 (495) 957-37-99 press-centre@mosenergo.ru http://www.mosenergo.ru

03-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

