Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure (API) Contributes to the Reduction of Carbon Emissions, a Critical Issue Being Discussed at the UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021

API technologies contribute to the reduction of Green House Gas Emissions through its utilizing of scrap tires in the manufacture of API's proprietary technologies, further benefiting the environment through the reduction of CO2.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's (OTC PINK:AWSL) Scrap Tire Construction Products Division (STCP) uses K.B. Industries (KBI) Technology to help lower CO2 emissions by utilizing scrap tires in the manufacture of their sustainable construction products. Instead of incinerating scrap tires that would normally release CO2 into the earth's atmosphere, API's wholly owned subsidiary KBI produces beneficial products such as KBI Flexi®-Pave and KBI Flexi®-Twall. This use of recycled tires within KBI's STCP contributes significantly to the waste reduction issue, for example, each square meter of KBI Flexi®-Pave uses four recycled passenger tires. By comparison one vehicle tire releases 22kg of CO2 when incinerated.

Further benefitting the environment is the porous nature of KBI Flexi®-Pave surfacing that helps to reduce surface water run-off and alleviates pressure on drainage infrastructure, directing water instead to natural aquifers. The filtration that occurs when water passes through KBI Flexi®-Pave is also proven to remove Ortho phosphates and Dissolved Nitrates, promoting cleaner water recharge. Laboratory leach testing of virgin KBI Flexi®-Pave samples also shows virtually no material leaching as a result of water flow.( Supporting documentation for the testing of KBI Flexi®-Pave is available. )

API's contributions to help protect the environment for future generations, per Prime Minister Boris Johnson's opening statement at the Climate conference; "Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change. It's one minute to midnight on that Doomsday clock and we need to act now." Further defined by Reuters;

https://www.reuters.com/world/global-climate-talks-open-cries-betrayal-blame-2021-11-01/

NASA and the EPA further added the importance of the climate change conference with the NASA stating Carbon Dioxide levels in the air are at their highest in 650,000 years per: https://climate.nasa.gov. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emphasized the need to reduce greenhouse gases through reducing, reusing, recycling - these statements relate to the proprietary technologies of API. Further confirming the international market available for API's ongoing expansion.

With API's CEO Kevin Bagnall, being invited to attend UK COP 26, Mr Bagnall is provided the opportunity to further expand on issues being highlighted by pointing out that:

One Square Meter of KBI Flexi®- Pave saves 88kg of CO2 from being released into the Earth's Atmosphere.

And

Twelve 25kg bags of Recycled KBI Tire Granule used in the manufacture KBI Flexi®- Pave would have generated just over 1 metric ton of CO2 had the tires been incinerated. (12 bags x 4 tires) x 22kg CO2 = 1,056kg);

And

One KBI Flexi®-Twall saves 440kg of CO2 from being released into the Earth's Atmosphere. (5 bags x 4 tires) x 22kg CO2 = 1,056kg)

With Twitter further emphasizing the importance of UK COP26;

https://twitter.com/LocalNow/status/1455212030827417612?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Mr. Bagnall further added; "It is with pride that in multiple locations around UK COP 26, especially the Innovations Zone, this video is being shown repeatedly, our API logo is front and center, further acknowledging our commitment to help the environment along with the other organizations shown in this video."

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ah8Q72MmW3LfqLNzKoABY7dd7dknLY2Q/view

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp…a vehicle for proven sustainable environmentally beneficial technologies. Divisions include: STCP; NGTR; ZEW2E; WPNG; ERNG.

Scrap Tire Construction Products (STCP) converts recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products

Through API's wholly owned subsidiary K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous paving. K.B Industries, Inc's Flexi®-Pave, has over the past 20 years combined sustainable technology and experience. This has solved many infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches, such as in many water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks.

STCP uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. KBI's Flexi®-Pave, is used in storm water management and erosion control projects. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance.

KBI created this massively porous but strong structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success, benefitting the environment economically. Notable locations include; Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Seaside Park's Band Shell, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

Next generation Tire Recycling (NGTR) is responsible for the development of and implementation of Tire recycling Plants.

API's NGTR is responsible for the development of Tire Recycling Plants. Our facilities will convert used car, truck and off-the-road (OTR) tires into high quality engineered recycled tire granule that is specifically sized for KBI's scrap tire construction products. This eco-friendly commodity is used in KBI infrastructure projects in the USA and International markets.

The finished fiber and wire free granule can be sold internally to other API facilities being planned for around the globe.

Zero Emissions Waste 2 Energy (ZEW2E) Technology offers a scalable solution to mankind's increasing garbage and waste problems.

API's ZEW2E converts municipal solid waste (MSW), as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food and raw sewage into energy pellets. This is a beneficial commodity that can be used for fertilizer, animal feed, fuel or electricity, using our Zero Emission Waste to Electricity (ZEW2E) solution.

These pellets can be used as fertilizer or fuel or can be repurposed further to produce Syngas. This product can drive an electrical turbine with no measurable harmful emissions, subsequently protecting our livable environment.

Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG) is leading efforts to develop energy efficient water treatment solutions.

API's sustainable technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and red (Red Tide) algae blooms from salt water. The marine vessels are lightweight in construction and easily transported, offering incredible versatility. Using solar powered, wind propelled communication technology, these machines literally see flaws in the water around them and correct those flaws by restoring natural balance and producing a valuable byproduct for resale.

Earth reclamation Next Generation (ERNG) utilizes sustainable soil stabilization technology to control serious problems from dust erosion to road stabilization

API's ERNG resolves the constant challenge of maintaining non-paved roads using soil stabilization technology that is achieved by advanced, cross-linking polymer breakthroughs. This technology reduces erosion and the need for repair. It also improves dust control significantly, which is essential for solar farms that need to be "dust free."

