Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Negev Capital, a psychedelic medical intervention investment fund will present at the inaugural psychedelic medicine real-world event Wonderland Miami, Nov. 8-9, 2021 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business.

Among Wonderland: Miami's impressive group of global psychedelic medicine leaders, scientists and researchers, investors and entrepreneurs, therapists and patients, government officials and media, Ken Belotsky, Negev Capital's partner will join the conference line up. The fund will also host private meetings in activation room number 3016.

Ken Belotsky, Negev Capital's partner, is participating in the Finance and Psychedelics Panel on Tuesday, November 9th at 10:10 am.

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Details: Ken Belotsky, Negev Capital's partner will discuss Finance and Psychedelics with other leading VC's in the space Can consciousness and capitalism coexist?

'Wonderland Miami is championing the growth of the psychedelic medicine industry. We look forward to meeting in person.' - Ken Belotsky, Negev Capital, Partner.

For more information, please visit https://microdose.buzz/wonderland/.

About Negev Capital

Negev Capital is a psychedelic medical intervention investment fund with assets of USD$25+ million. We invest in drug discovery, with a focus on preclinical and/or Phase 1 stages of development. We aim to support those early stage companies in need of capital that promote the thoughtful, responsible, medical use of psychedelic medication for psychiatric disorders, and who have excellent management and science teams, and solid IP.

We believe that psychedelic medications will be not only disruptive to the practice of psychiatry, but hold the potential to reduce enormous amounts of human suffering, and we are committed to helping the field mature, and further promote ways for these treatments to reach all of those in need.

For further information, please visit https://negevcap.com/

