Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ana Gabriela Juárez and Roderick Corrie have been appointed as new directors of the Company and Jon Hill has been appointed as the Company's non-executive Chairman. The Company also announces that it has established a specialist advisory board (the "Specialist Advisory Board") and appointed experienced advisors, Hugh Devlin and Guy Wallis, as its members.



Director Appointments

Ana Gabriela Juárez has joined the Company's board of directors as a non-executive director. Ana has more than 15 years of management, leadership, consulting, and auditing experience in Environmental and Social Management, Environmental and Biological Monitoring, and Permitting in compliance with IFC performance standards, Equator Principles, Towards Sustainable Mining and The Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance, across mining projects in Latin America. Ana also has experience supporting banks as an auditor, ensuring that operations are in compliance with their international financial commitments. Ana is the President of the Canadian Operations of CTA Environmental Consultants, where she leads the team consulting to major resource projects mainly in Latin America. Ana is also the founder of Women in Mining Central America, a non-for-profit organization focused on promoting and empowering women, as well as education in respect of mineral resources, and advocating for the sector in Central America. Ana has a BSc in Environmental Sciences from the University of Berlin, Germany; an MSc in Environmental Water Management from the University of Cranfield, UK; and a Certification in Sustainable Finance from Cambridge University, UK.

Roderick Corrie has joined the Company's board of directors as a non-executive director and will serve as Chair of the Company's Audit Committee. Roderick is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Banking (ACIB). He has been a strategic adviser and financier with a variety of companies and holds or has held executive or non-executive roles in corporate finance, strategic advice, TV advertising, financial services, health, property, internet services, mineral and oil exploration & development, investment and manufacturing companies. Roderick was a founding shareholder and director of Royal Road and served as CFO until 2014 then briefly again in 2018. Roderick has a BA and MA from Cambridge University, UK.

Jon Hill was appointed as non-executive Chairman of the Company. Jon has been a director of Royal Road since 2017. He has over 35 years of experience globally, in exploration, project development and mining operations and has been directly involved in the discovery of several world-class projects within both greenfield and brownfield areas. As Principal Advisor at Exploration Outcomes, which he founded in 2017, Jon provides specialist support to a number of companies including Jaguar Mining Inc, Giga Metals - Brazil and Sanatana Resources. Jon is also a director of Stratabound Minerals. He holds a BSc (Hons) Economic Geology from the University of Cape Town, South Africa and a BAppSc. Applied Geology from the Queensland University of Technology, Australia and is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

"We are pleased that Ana and Roderick have joined Royal Road's board of directors and that Jon will now serve as Chairman. Each of them brings a wealth of experience to their leadership roles and their appointments reflect the Company's commitment to sustainability performance and good corporate governance. I am confident that this board will ensure the Company meets the expectations of its shareholders and exceeds its obligations in respect of the performance standards to which it is bound both ethically and under contractual arrangement with communities, NGO's and post-conflict cooperatives in Colombia and Nicaragua," said Dr. Tim Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Specialist Advisory Board

The Advisory Board will work closely with the Company's board of directors and management and advise on various corporate and strategic matters, including with respect to the Company's commitments as a signatory to the British Embassy's Business and Peace Initiative in Colombia.

Hugh Devlin has joined the Company's Advisory Board. Hugh is a former officer in the Royal Marines with over 20 years of military experience. A specialist background in intelligence, military diplomacy, and international arms control. As a Marine Commando he has served on operational tours in various countries and taken part in counter terror and counter narcotics operations in Belize and Northern Ireland. On leaving the Marines, Hugh worked in security, land and community relations and operations for mineral exploration companies and went on to become one of the co-founders and an original member of the executive board of Royal Road. Hugh has been involved in establishing sustainable community development programs in Armenia, Kosovo, Georgia, Turkey and Ethiopia, focused on training and development of workplace skills for local employees and providing opportunities for disadvantaged minority groups. Past experience includes several years as a security and risk consultant specializing in resilience planning, disaster recovery and operational logistics. Hugh is currently employed by the UK Ministry of Defence as a Regional Employer Engagement Director. Hugh is a competent and experienced Russian interpreter and trained negotiator.

Guy Wallis has also joined the Company's Advisory Board. Guy served with British Armed Forces for 35 years, including 19 with UK Special Forces (UKSF) before joining the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. In the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, his team provides analysis to senior decision makers within the Ministry of Defence and Other UK Government Departments. While in the Armed Forces, Guy served with the US Manoeuvre Warfare Centre of Excellence, establishing collaboration on manoeuvre warfare doctrine, policy, training (including simulation) and equipment capability development. In Afghanistan he served with the US Marine Corps Headquarters based in Helmand providing critical planning advice and coordinating operations. He has also served with the US Special Operations Command providing operational and policy advice on counter-terrorism working with US Special Operations Forces, intelligence and law enforcement agencies and completed a tour of Iraq coordinating the UK & US Global Counter Terrorism strategy. Guy has also served in the Ministry of Defence, providing specialist input to key policy documents and has represented UKSF at cross-Government meetings and provided support to Cabinet Office Briefing Room 'A' (COBRA) and the Defence Crisis Management Centre during operations and domestic incidents. Guy has an MSc in Security Management, is a Fellow of the Security Institute and is a Chartered Security Professional. He is also a PRINCE2 Practitioner and Member of the Association of Project Management.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.



For further information please contact:

Dr. Timothy Coughlin

President and Chief Executive Officer

USA-Canada toll free 1800 6389205

+44 (0)1534 887166

+44 (0)7797 742800

info@royalroadminerals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101729