Emerald partners with HYTN to sell and distribute HYTN's calorie-free, fast-acting THC-infused sparkling cannabis beverages as new alternative in the rapidly growing cannabis beverage market

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) ("Emerald") and HYTN Cannabis Inc. ("HYTN") have signed a definitive agreement under which Emerald will co-launch, sell and distribute HYTN's proprietary new sparkling cannabis beverages, which employ fast-acting Elevation Technology®, across Canada. This partnership will leverage Emerald's established cannabis sales license, sales team and infrastructure, and provincial cannabis wholesale and retail distribution relationships to sell HYTN's products. Emerald will receive a double-digit percentage fee on total gross sales revenue (less excise tax) of HYTN products in Canada.

HYTN intends to launch its cannabis beverages this quarter. Emerald has secured an initial purchase order for HYTN cannabis beverages in British Columbia.

HYTN's proprietary Elevation Technology® combines nanoemulsification technology with a proprietary process to deliver consistent and stable active cannabis emulsions, allowing HYTN to deliver a more consistent product experience with fast and predictable onset and offset of effects. HYTN's proprietary process results in clear, odorless cannabis emulsions that blend flawlessly into finished beverages.

HYTN's initial product line of THC-infused sparkling water combines all-natural ingredients with zero calories and zero carbs. The products are sugar-free and gluten-free, with 10 mg of THC per 355 ml container (5 mg of THC for the planned market launch in Quebec). The initial product flavours are Blood Orange, Lemongrass Ginger, Rosewater Lemonade and Watermelon Mint.

"Partnering with Emerald allows us to rapidly reach a national audience which is looking for better tasting, better acting and better formulated cannabis 2.0 products. Our singular objective is to be the market leader in cannabis beverages and are confident HYTN 's Elevation Technology® combined with a taste profile and format consumers are familiar with will help drive continuing growth of this market segment," said Elliot McKerr, CEO of HYTN. "With the unique positioning of this product line, we look forward to leveraging Emerald's well-established nation-wide provincial distribution relationships and sales team to launch and grow our business in Canada."

"The HYTN team's expertise and focused effort has resulted in a beverage product line that taps into multiple consumer trends and leverages proprietary technology. We believe this cannabis beverage product line is well-positioned for success and fits well with Emerald's focus on science- driven product innovation," said Riaz Bandali, President and Chief Executive Officer of Emerald. "We look forward to seeing HYTN products on store shelves before year-end."

About HYTN

HYTN produces innovative consumer products by combining breakthrough technologies with carefully crafted beverages and edibles. HYTN products allow consumers to experience cannabis in a new, more appealing way.

HYTN was created by experts with extensive beverage, alcohol, and other complementary expertise. CEO Elliot McKerr's extensive beverage background in new product creation, marketing and category management coupled with COO Jason Broome's cannabis operations and quality systems expertise round out a full team with extensive CPG and service industry expertise.

HYTN has a purpose-built and licensed manufacturing facility in Kelowna, BC, to manufacture its beverages, nanoemulsions, edibles, and topicals for the Canadian market.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

Emerald is committed to creating new consumer experiences with distinct recreational, medical and wellness-oriented cannabis products, with an emphasis on science-based innovation and product excellence.

