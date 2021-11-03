Webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences help leading life sciences companies connect with HCPs, launch new medicines, and improve patient outcomes

The life sciences industry is quickly transitioning to digital-first engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs). To meet this pressing need, an increasing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies are using ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) to connect with HCPs and digitally launch new products. More than 135 life sciences companies, including 14 of the top 20 largest global pharmaceutical companies, are leveraging ON24 digital experiences to scale HCP engagement globally, educate doctors on new medicines, and maximize the impact of their commercial launches.

With in-person engagement changing and access to busy HCPs declining, companies are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives to deliver more live virtual events and on-demand content that connect with their audiences. ON24 interactive webinars, custom virtual conferences, and multimedia content experiences enable sales and marketing teams to reach HCPs through their preferred digital channels and get them the expert scientific information they need to drive better patient outcomes.

Life sciences companies are keeping sales reps and medical science liaisons engaged with HCPs on the latest treatments and therapeutics through virtual lectures, seminars, and conferences using ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Virtual Conference, and ON24 Breakouts. Branded content hubs with ON24 Engagement Hub provide a single destination for HCPs to digitally access the latest product information and patient-facing materials, as well as engage sales teams.

All ON24 digital experiences provide actionable insights for personalized content and sales follow-up. With over 20 engagement and conversion tools, including Q&As, surveys, polls, and CTAs, companies can leverage ON24 Intelligence and a powerful AI-engine to deliver personalized content to HCPs based on behaviors and interests, provide sales and marketing the next best action to take, and drive HCPs to branded content hubs or company websites.

ON24 Connect can seamlessly integrate first-person engagement data with leading third-party systems, including Veeva CRM Events Management, to inform and trigger actions across marketing and sales. With the ability to create high-valued engagement and capture meaningful audience insights, life sciences companies can strengthen HCP relationships and maximize the successful digital launch of breakthrough treatments for patients.

"Life sciences is reimagining engagement with healthcare professionals in a digital-first world and driving better awareness, education, and adoption of therapies and treatments," said Shalini Mitha, vice president of product, solutions, and industries marketing at ON24. "We're helping some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies accelerate their digital-first commercial execution and connect with busy doctors the way they want."

The ON24 Platform includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. To learn how leading life sciences companies, including AbbVie, Eli Lilly, and Roche, deliver digital experiences that create deep HCP engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with sales and marketing systems, visit ON24.com/solutions/life-sciences/.

