Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced Paul Hoelscher, executive vice president, chief financial officer, will retire effective May 16, 2022, and continue as an advisor to the Company through May 2023. Aaron Cox, who was named executive vice president, finance, will succeed Mr. Hoelscher.

"Paul has served as Horizon's CFO since 2014 and has been critical in guiding and driving our growth," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "He has built a strong finance team during his tenure and has been a valued partner to me and Horizon's board of directors. I would like to thank him for his leadership as well as his dedication and commitment to Horizon's mission."

Walbert continued, "Aaron has been deeply involved in key aspects of our business during the last five years, including leading our capital markets activities. Additionally, he has been a leader in many of our major strategic efforts, including the Viela Bio acquisition. His experience at Horizon and his deep financial knowledge will be essential in continuing to drive our long-term strategy."

Mr. Cox joined Horizon in 2016 and has served in various roles across business development and corporate development, including most recently as senior vice president, corporate development and chief of staff to Mr. Walbert, where he had responsibilities spanning financial planning, corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, acquisition integration and corporate project management. Additionally, he leads capital markets activities and oversees Horizon's global real estate, security and facilities functions. Mr. Cox also previously spent time on Horizon's business development team, where he supported multiple acquisitions, financings and licensing transactions. Before joining Horizon, Mr. Cox was vice president, capital markets at BMO Capital Markets and held investment banking roles at JMP Securities and Stout.

Mr. Cox earned a Master of Business Administration with concentrations in accounting, finance and economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Notre Dame.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

