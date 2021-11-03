Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.11.2021
Story der Woche! ARTEMIC™ – CIMETRA™ – 240-Teilnehmer-Studie startet!
MEDICOVER AB 
München
03.11.21
08:16 Uhr
26,900 Euro
+0,400
+1,51 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
03.11.2021
Medicover: Issue and repurchase of class C shares for incentive program

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors for Medicover AB (publ) has today resolved to issue 1,200,000 new class C shares and to immediately thereafter repurchase such 1,200,000 issued class C shares, for the purpose of the long term performance-based share programs for key individuals as approved by the annual general meetings held on 3 May 2019, 30 April 2020 and 29 April 2021 (the "Plan 2019", the "Plan 2020" and the "Plan 2021").

Today's resolution by the board of directors was passed based on the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting held on 29 April 2021.

Nordea Bank Abp will subscribe for all issued class C shares at a subscription price of EUR 0.2 per share. All such 1,200,000 issued class C shares will be repurchased by Medicover AB (publ) at a purchase price of EUR 0.2 per share. Following the share issue, the share capital will increase by EUR 240,000. The class C shares do not entitle to dividends and each share entitles to 1/10 voting right.

The purpose of the share issue and the repurchase is to enable future delivery of performance shares in accordance with the incentive programs the Plan 2019, the Plan 2020 and the Plan 2021 as well as to cover any social charges associated with the programs. The class C shares will be converted to class B shares before delivery to the participants in the programs.

Medicover AB (publ) currently holds 2,384,644 class C shares and will, following the repurchase of the new 1,200,000 issued class C shares, hold all 3,584,644 class C shares in the company.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations

+46 703 033 272
hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

Medicover is required to publish the information contained in this press release pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was provided for publication by the abovementioned contact person at 08.30 CET on 3 November 2021.

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities,laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2020, Medicover had revenue of EUR 998 million and more than 32,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medicover/r/issue-and-repurchase-of-class-c-shares-for-incentive-program,c3445788

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15662/3445788/1490457.pdf

Issue and repurchase of Class C shares for incentive program

© 2021 PR Newswire
