Zhengzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - The 2021 World Sensors Summit will be held in Zhengzhou, Henan Province from November 1st to 3rd, 2021. With the theme of "Sense the world, Create the future", the summit invites representatives of international and domestic organizations and well-known enterprises from developed countries and regions.
The 2021 World Sensors Summit
2021 World Sensors Summit is coming: 1 keynote report + 10 breakout activities. The guest lineup is unprecedentedly strong and the ceremony content is detailed.
1 keynote report, November 1st (morning)
10 breakout activities on November 1-2
Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 1
Theme: MEMS & Smart Sensing Technology
Time: Nov. 1, 2021 (p.m.)
Location: Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center·C202
Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 2
Theme: Sensor Materials & Advanced Technology
Time: Nov. 1, 2021 (p.m.)
Location: Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center·C301
Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 3
Theme: Detection and Sensing Technology
Time: Nov. 1, 2021 (p.m.)
Location: Dahe Hall, Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center
Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 4
Theme: Health Care & Sensing Technology
Time: Nov. 1, 2021 (p.m.)
Location: Taishi Hall, Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center
Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 5
Theme: Smart Society & Sensing Technology
Time: Nov. 2, 2021 (a.m.)
Location: Xuanyuan Hall C, Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center
Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 6
Theme: Development and Application of Internet of Things and Sensing Technology
Time: Nov. 2, 2021 (a.m.)
Location: Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center·C202
Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 7
Theme: Process Industry & Sensing Technology
Time: Nov. 2, 2021
Location: Dahe Hall, Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center
Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 8
Theme: Advanced Sensing System & Intelligent Robot
Time: Nov. 2, 2021 (The whole day)
Location: Xuanyuan Hall A, Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center
Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 9
Theme: Intelligent Agriculture &Sensing Technology
Time: Nov. 2, 2021 (p.m.)
Location: Dahe Hall, Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center
Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 10
Theme: Machine Vision & Sensing technology
Time: Nov. 2, 2021 (p.m.)
Location: Xuanyuan Hall C, Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center
Achieve Win-win Cooperation
Promote the International Exchanges of Sensing Technology
Boost the Vigorous Development of China's Sensing Technology and Industry!
Nov.1, 2021 - Nov.3, 2021
Zhengzhou, Henan
Media contact
Contact: WSS project team
Company Name: China Instrument and Control Society
Website: www.china-wss.com
Email: wss@cis.org.cn
