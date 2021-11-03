Zhengzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - The 2021 World Sensors Summit will be held in Zhengzhou, Henan Province from November 1st to 3rd, 2021. With the theme of "Sense the world, Create the future", the summit invites representatives of international and domestic organizations and well-known enterprises from developed countries and regions.

The 2021 World Sensors Summit



2021 World Sensors Summit is coming: 1 keynote report + 10 breakout activities. The guest lineup is unprecedentedly strong and the ceremony content is detailed.

1 keynote report, November 1st (morning)



10 breakout activities on November 1-2



Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 1

Theme: MEMS & Smart Sensing Technology

Time: Nov. 1, 2021 (p.m.)

Location: Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center·C202

Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 2

Theme: Sensor Materials & Advanced Technology

Time: Nov. 1, 2021 (p.m.)

Location: Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center·C301

Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 3

Theme: Detection and Sensing Technology

Time: Nov. 1, 2021 (p.m.)

Location: Dahe Hall, Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center

Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 4

Theme: Health Care & Sensing Technology

Time: Nov. 1, 2021 (p.m.)

Location: Taishi Hall, Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center

Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 5

Theme: Smart Society & Sensing Technology

Time: Nov. 2, 2021 (a.m.)

Location: Xuanyuan Hall C, Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center

Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 6

Theme: Development and Application of Internet of Things and Sensing Technology

Time: Nov. 2, 2021 (a.m.)

Location: Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center·C202

Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 7

Theme: Process Industry & Sensing Technology

Time: Nov. 2, 2021

Location: Dahe Hall, Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center

Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 8

Theme: Advanced Sensing System & Intelligent Robot

Time: Nov. 2, 2021 (The whole day)

Location: Xuanyuan Hall A, Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center

Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 9

Theme: Intelligent Agriculture &Sensing Technology

Time: Nov. 2, 2021 (p.m.)

Location: Dahe Hall, Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center

Keynote Report Session Breakout Activity 10

Theme: Machine Vision & Sensing technology

Time: Nov. 2, 2021 (p.m.)

Location: Xuanyuan Hall C, Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center

Achieve Win-win Cooperation

Promote the International Exchanges of Sensing Technology

Boost the Vigorous Development of China's Sensing Technology and Industry!

Nov.1, 2021 - Nov.3, 2021

Zhengzhou, Henan

Be there or be square!

