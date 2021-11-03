Haskel's Hydrogen Systems Group, a business of the Precision and Science Technologies Segment at Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), is pleased to announce a long-term agreement with Hiringa Refuelling NZ (Hiringa) to supply hydrogen refuelling stations across New Zealand.

Haskel Hydrogen Geno refuelling station. (Photo: Business Wire)

In conjunction with the supply agreement, Hiringa has issued orders for the first four high-capacity refuelling stations for its nationwide green hydrogen network, to be delivered and commissioned in 2022.

Stephen Learney, Haskel's Global Managing Director, stated: "New Zealand is starting to scale up its hydrogen mobility infrastructure, and we are proud to be working with Hiringa in delivering this ambitious roadmap.

"Working in partnership with Hiringa, we will utilize compression, storage and dispensing equipment specifically designed and optimized for the New Zealand network. The partnership leverages on Haskel's 75 years' experience and industry leading technology and Hiringa's business model specifically designed for the local market."

Hiringa's Chief Technology Officer, Dan Kahn stated: "After a competitive selection process in 2019, we've been working with Haskel over the past two years to jointly develop a high-capacity, network focused design to meet the demands of the heavy transport industry in New Zealand.

"We are pleased to announce these first orders, and our partnership to ensure successful delivery of New Zealand's nationwide hydrogen refuelling network."

As the first company in New Zealand dedicated to the supply of green hydrogen, Hiringa has been developing a hydrogen production and refuelling network to support large-scale refuelling for heavy-duty vehicles with investor partners and funding support from the New Zealand government. Haskel's hydrogen compression system provides high capacity fuelling for buses and trucks up to 350 bar working pressure.

Phase 1 of the development includes four refuelling stations, selected to provide coverage for the major heavy freight routes in the North Island. The network is planned to expand into the South Island through 2023, providing full coverage of all New Zealand's heavy freight routes. As demand for zero-emission transport grows, over 24 Hiringa high-capacity refuelling stations are expected to come online across New Zealand in the next 4-5 years.

Haskel Hydrogen Systems' is well-versed in large-scale refuelling station installations, having customized its Geno Range to fit refuelling needs of large fleets in a diverse set of projects. Haskel's portfolio of work in hydrogen refuelling positions them as an ideal partner on challenging initiatives that advance the hydrogen mobility market. To learn more about Haskel's hydrogen refuelling infrastructure capabilities for both large and small-scale fleets, visit: https://www.haskel.com/en-us/products/hydrogen-refueling.

Together with partners, Hiringa is developing one of the world's first nation-wide hydrogen refuelling networks in New Zealand. To learn more about Hiringa's plans to enable the adoption of hydrogen solutions, visit: https://www.hiringa.co.nz/refuelling-network.

About Haskel

Haskel, a business of the Precision and Science Technologies Segment at Ingersoll Rand, is the global leader in high-pressure liquid and gas transfer and compression technology solutions for critical applications in hydrogen mobility, aerospace and defence, energy and other industries. The organization's Hydrogen Systems Group, based in Sunderland, U.K., supports the development of global refuelling infrastructure, including hydrogen fuelling stations and hydrogen dispensing solutions. With 75 years of expertise, Haskel's leadership in the market is built on a reputation of safety, reliability and the highest quality. Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), is a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial technologies. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

About Hiringa Refuelling New Zealand

Hiringa Refuelling New Zealand is a subsidiary of Hiringa Energy, a next generation energy company. Founded in 2016, Hiringa Energy is dedicated to building green hydrogen production projects using renewable energy to displace the use of fossil fuels for transport and industrial feedstock as well as working with technology suppliers to introduce a full suite of hydrogen powered transport solutions to customers.

Hiringa Refuelling New Zealand is focussed on rapidly deploying a nationwide high capacity, open access hydrogen refuelling network to remove barriers and accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen applications across multiple sectors including road transport, aviation, rail, marine, materials handling, off highway and remote use. For more information, visit www.hiringa.co.nz.

