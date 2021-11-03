Invesco Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

727,539 UK Equity Shares 133,316 Global Equity Income Shares 15,662 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,559 Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.793280 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.139028 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.834707 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.260588 UK Equity Shares, 1.435845 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 2.312809 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 0.877942 UK Equity Shares, 0.696454 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.610765 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders will receive 0.545046 UK Equity Shares, 0.432375 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.620823 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 1 November 2021, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 21 October 2021.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 1 November 2021 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 5 October 2021 in respect of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

-578,188 UK Equity Shares +375,541 Global Equity Income Shares +83,750 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares +57,345 Managed Liquidity Shares +135,236 Deferred Shares

As at 29 October 2021, the total number of listed shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) is:

78,754,303 UK Equity Shares 24,551,255 Global Equity Income Shares 4,180,019 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,434,708 Managed Liquidity Shares

Following conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

78,176,115 UK Equity Shares 24,926,796 Global Equity Income Shares 4,263,769 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,492,053 Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

149,351 UK Equity Shares 508,857 Global Equity Income Shares 99,412 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 58,904 Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2 November 2021. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 15 November 2021.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

All as formally approved by the Board on 29 October 2021.

3 November 2021

Contact: Guy Short 020 3753 0079