As one of the world's most influential vaping brands, with a total of over 6 million units of its VINCI range sold worldwide, VOOPOO has every reason to celebrate.

Since 2019, this smart device has been sold in more than 50 countries and regions, creating a new mod pod era for vapers with its ergonomic, stylish, trendy design, and smart vaping features that give a user-friendly experience. To mark this milestone, VOOPOO's CEO, Everest, remarked:

"The VINCI range has sold over 974,000 products in the US region alone since it entered the market in 2019. These numbers are a testament to VINCI's evolving cutting-edge design, innovative technology and safety features that continue to gain popularity and recognition from a wide range of vapers."

To this end, VOOPOO is using its Million Sales VINCI Appreciation Event to give something back to its global fan base and has launched a campaign for 600 Global VINCI Experience Ambassadors to experience the appeal of its new technological aesthetics once again.

Born to be an artist, VINCI is aesthetically designed

Leonardo da Vinci was not only a painter, but also a scientist, an inventor, an engineer, and an infinitely curious observer of life. In today's terms, Leonardo da Vinci was a crossover player, adept at thinking outside the box, in a philosophical way.

The VOOPOO VINCI collection is created precisely in accordance with the master's design principles and philosophical thinking, building every detail through the art of color, light and shadow changes to create the most fashionable and trendy aesthetic design.

The VINCI Pod, for example, is made using the industry's most difficult "single texture, single coating" process. By refracting the light back and forth between the different textures and coatings, it gives a mirror-like, bright, and dazzling transparent effect. At the same time, the AG layer on the surface is anti-fingerprint and anti-glare, making it both good-looking and powerful in the palm of your hand.

VOOPOO is not bound by tradition, and tends to break the rules, with its attitude of exploring the unknown, to discover even more differences.

Just like the birth of a da Vinci work, each individual VINCI product goes through around 300 days of research and development, 60 days of long-cycle testing, 40 times of chip debugging, 17 comparative tests with similar products in the market, more than 200 internal taste tests by professional vapers, and over 1000 engineering samples are created. VOOPOO firmly believes that only by meticulous craftsmanship can we create a perfect product that best suits the user.

The ground-breaking innovation of Mod Pod

In 2019, VOOPOO was founded on the basis that its predecessors were either powerful in performance but not portable, or portable but not as versatile. The birth of VINCI broke the traditional boundaries of MOD and POD, proclaiming the coming of an era of compatibility between mod and pod.

With VINCI, it is an innovative, imaginative creation based on the true needs of vapers. Dual modes of manual and automatic vaping, intelligent matching atomizer coils, visible capacity design, PUFF records, every function imagined comes from VINCI's deep vaper insights, all designed to create products that vapers really need and help fill their lives with more imaginative and wonderful creations.

The VINCI series is VOOPOO's definition of vaping miniaturization, creating smarter and more portable innovative products. In 2019, VINCI was awarded the Best Device in the World Award by ECC in the US, and the VINCI X was awarded the Best Device Innovation Award by VAPEXPO in the US, making it one of the best-selling Mod Pod products in the world in 2019.

About VOOPOO

VOOPOO was established in 2017 and has rapidly grown via its DRAG products, which have been widely acclaimed globally in a short period of time. As a high-tech enterprise with R&D, design, manufacturing, and branding, VOOPOO has four major product series DRAG, VINCI, ARGUS and V. Currently VOOPOO has a presence in more than 70 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.voopoo.com/, and follow our accounts on IG, Facebook and TikTok.

