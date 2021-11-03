GlobalInvestmentDaily.com: The Hottest Tech Trend Of 2022

- FN Media Group Presents GlobalInvestmentDaily.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's an industry that will never retire or ever go obsolete. It's a revolutionary virtual marketplace, and it's one of the fastest-growing markets on the planet. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Blackberry Limited (NYSE:BB).

The world has gone full-on mobile, and nothing is nothing anymore without an app. The global mobile app sector generated over $365 billion in revenue in 2018 …In just a year-and-a-half, it will exceed $935 billion in revenue via paid downloads and in-app advertising. And the medical app industry is likely to follow suit.

Currently, there are over 1 billion Web MD searches a year, while Google receives more than a billion healthcare questions every single day…and for good reason. What most people don't know is that multi-billion-dollar medical apps are the next big trend in healthcare.

Healthcare apps are a $390 billion market... and growing, fast. Indeed, studies have shown that mobile healthcare apps have many potential benefits, such as improving a patient's overall wellness, reducing hospital readmissions, decreasing patient costs and ER visits, and helping patients manage chronic conditions.

And thanks to massive advances in artificial intelligence (AI)…the "doctor on your phone app" model has become significantly more effective. It is arguably, now, better than the doctor, which makes the market for healthcare powered by AI breathtakingly huge. And one little-known company has developed the most personalized, intelligent healthcare AI app to date.

Medical Apps Could Change Everything



Treatment.com International Inc. (TRUE; TREIF), a highly disruptive healthcare technology company, is harnessing the power of AI to help us improve our health.

After six years of intense research and collaborative work from a global team of doctors, engineers, mathematicians, and AI specialists, Treatment delivered the unique Global Library of Medicine, The global library of medicine is a tri level architecture with limitless applications in healthcare. Treatment.com has just unveiled its bleeding-edge AI-powered healthcare app, CARA, trained to think like a doctor.

Modern healthcare presents a big problem in need of a big solution. Google fields 1 billion health-related questions a day, or about 70,000 every minute. But it can sometimes be a minefield of misinformation, that is-for better or worse--"accessible to everyone".

Treatment.com seeks to change all that thanks to the Global Library of Medicne and cutting-edge AI app, CARA. Using the latest artificial intelligence and machine learning, paired with a global team of doctors, Treatment.com has created an engine that can assess symptoms and provide a probable diagnosis with the same reasoning approach as a trained doctor-or, in this case, a team of 40 decorated doctors from around the world.

Treatment.com's Global Library of Mediicine driven AI has the ability to process thousands of data points and analyze a patient's symptoms, making CARA, Treatment's Digital Assistantideal for supporting consumer healthcare decisions, and integrating it all into the medical industry to improve cost and efficiency.

For six years, Treatment.com International has been quietly working behind the scenes to develop the CARA app. The company's access to individualized health data has helped it develop deep insights, trends and predictions that will be invaluable to insurance providers and governments in the quest to provide better health services.

Using the massive Global Library of Medicine, the CARA Digital Health Assistant has been so effective that the University of Minnesota Medical School has licensed it to test medical students! Treatment.com intends to leverage its healthcare AI to build a multi-billion-dollar business.

Luckily, the company is well positioned to do exactly that thanks to its highly scalable and diversified revenue streams. Even better, CARA is capable of scaling massively-and rapidly. It's the reason why the market values Treatment.com (TRUE; TREIF) at approximately $130 million -- just five years after its founding.

Big Tech Is Betting Big On Healthcare

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has also created new infrastructure to help provide telehealth services and other virtual offerings. "We're introducing new Microsoft Dynamics 365 patient access features to streamline virtual experience for patients by allowing more flexibility in self-scheduling both virtual and in-person appointments through their existing patient portal and integrating virtual health assistants, like the Azure Health Bot service, for triaging, scheduling, and making it seamless to receive follow-up and wellness guidance from their care team," Tom McGuinness, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Health, at Microsoft explained in a company blog post.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is another tech giant that is taking a multi-pronged approach to the world's growing needs. Amazon is also dipping its toes into the healthcare realm with Amazon Care. Initially deployed to help provide Amazon employees and their families with access to immediate high quality medical care through the use of chat and video conference capabilities, the project is now heading to other businesses looking to take care of their employees during these tough times.



Amazon.com, Inc hasn't stopped there, either. The company is also on the cutting edge of artifical intelligence and machine learning in the healthcare realm. Using Amazon's cloud infrastructure, AWS, companies will be able to make sense of health data, increase the pace of innovation and build new solutions on a trusted platform that will help keep vulnerable data safe and individuals' privacy as a top priority. This infrastructure could set a new standard in healthcare practices that will likely last for decades to come.



International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is a multinational information technology company headquartered in Armonk, New York. IBM manufactures and markets computer hardware and software, and offers infrastructure services such as hosting data centers for corporate IT networks. The company also provides financing to help buy the products of other companies.

IBM's Watson Health is a platform that includes artificial intelligence, blockchain technology data and analytics to support clients' growing digital needs. Watson Health provides solutions to clinicians, govements, and even researchers. Innovations like this will help keep even old school tech giants like IBM relevant for years to come.



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a semiconductor company that manufactures and sells computer chips, which are fundamental components in most modern computers. In recent years, Intel has been focusing on expanding its market share from PCs to smartphones and tablets. They have also been trying to get into the wearable technology space with their new "Curie" module for smartwatches and other small devices.

Intel Corporation also has significant influence in the healthcare sector, as well. In particular, in the advancement of artificial intelligence in fields such as medical imaging, analytics, and lab and life sciences. Recently, Intel Corporation embarked on a new joint venture with GE in order to pursuethe creation of a new company focused on telehealth and independent living in order to tackle the burden of chronic disease and age-related conditions.

Intel President and CEO Paul Otelliniexplained, "New models of care delivery are required to address some of the largest issues facing society today, including our aging population, increasing healthcare costs and a large number of people living with chronic conditions."



You may remember Blackberry cell phones, but what you might not know is that Blackberry Limited (NYSE:BB) is one of Canada's most exciting tech plays. While it has pivoted away from its iconic cell phones of the past, it is still very much involved in pushing technology further. It's even building a global digitized healthcare database leveraging blockchain technology. This could be a game-changer for how health data is managed and distributed. But that's just one facet of its big picture push. From its high-profile partnerships with the likes of Amazon and more, to its key posturing in the Internet of Things explosion, BlackBerry is tackling the industry from all fronts, and will be an important player for years to come.



BlackBerry also launched a new research and development arm called BlackBerry Advanced Technology Labs. "Today's cybersecurity industry is rapidly advancing and BlackBerry Labs will operate as its own business unit solely focused on innovating and developing the technologies of tomorrow that will be necessary for our sustained competitive success, from A to Z; Artificial Intelligence to Zero-Trust environments," Charles Eagan, BlackBerry CTO explained.



By. Stacy graham



