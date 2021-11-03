DGAP-News: Imcyse SA
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Imcyse Appoints Gene Mack, MBA as Chief Financial Officer
Liège, Belgium, November 3, 2021 - Imcyse, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of active and specific immunotherapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Gene Mack, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer.
"We are thrilled to welcome Gene as our new CFO," said Denis Bedoret, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Imcyse. "Gene brings a deep knowledge and expertise of the financial sector, and I am confident that he will be an invaluable addition to our global executive management team as we work to pioneer the next generation of immunotherapeutics in autoimmune diseases."
"I am excited to join Imcyse during this meaningful stage of scientific and corporate growth," said Mr. Mack. "The Company's novel platform and clinical progress achieved to date uniquely positions Imcyse to deliver on near-term program milestones, and I look forward to working closely with Imcyse's exceptionally talented and experienced team to bring revolutionary potential treatment options to patients."
ABOUT IMCYSE
03.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1245759 03.11.2021