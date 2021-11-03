SOTIO to Present New Data from Phase 1 Study of IL-15 Superagonist, SOT101, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

SOTIO will present three posters discussing data that highlight the encouraging safety and efficacy for SOT101 (SO-C101) as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of advanced solid tumors



BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 03, 2021, a clinical stage immuno-oncology companyowned by PPF Group, today announced that it willpresent three posters highlighting new clinical data on SOT101 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting to be held virtually and in person, from November 10-14, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

SOT101 is an interleukin 15 (IL-15) superagonist currently being evaluated in an open-label Phase 1/1b study to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with selected relapsed/refractory advanced/metastatic solid tumors. Details on the upcoming presentations are below:

Poster presentation details:

Title: Preliminary efficacy of the IL-15 superagonist SO-C101 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors

Poster Number: 484

Session: In-Progress Clinical Trials

Presenting Author: Elena Garralda, M.D.

Date: Saturday, November 13

Title: Recommended phase 2 dose, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of the IL-15 superagonist SO-C101 as monotherapy in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors

Poster Number: 502

Session: In-Progress Clinical Trials

Presenting Author: Aurelien Marabelle M.D., Ph.D.

Date: Saturday, November 13

Title: SO-C101, a high-affinity IL-15R agonist, induces safe and potent anti-tumor immune activities in patients with solid tumors and supports further clinical investigations.

Poster Number: 510

Session: In-Progress Clinical Trials

Presenting Author: Lenka Palová Jelínková, Ph.D.

Date: Saturday, November 13

Selected presentation materials will be made available on the SOTIO Biotech website once the presentations conclude.

About SOT101:

SOT101 (formerly SO-C101 or RLI-15) is a subcutaneously-administered IL-15 superagonist that is fused to the sushi+ domain of the IL-15 receptor a chain. SOT101 has demonstrated strong preclinical in vivo efficacy in various tumor models showing increased long-term survival and tumor regression, as well as a favorable toxicology profile. SOT101 has been shown in pre-clinical models to synergize with checkpoint inhibitors and antibody therapies exerting ADCC.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The robust SOTIO clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, SOT101, currently being tested phase II clinical trials. Three programs will enter phase I clinical testing within the next 12 months, including SOT201, an IL-15-based immunocytokine, BOXR1030, a CAR-T based on proprietary technology designed to improve on the efficacy of CAR-T therapies in the tumor microenvironment and SOT102, a next generation potent and stable antibody-drug conjugate.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries.



