Meta Materials Inc.: META to Exhibit and Present at AWE USA 2021

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it will be exhibiting and presenting at AWE USA 2021, November 9-11, in Santa Clara, CA. META will demonstrate a range of applications which may be embedded into functional ophthalmic lenses using the ARfusion automated lens casting system (ALCS). META will also deliver two presentations on November 10th: R2R Electro-Magnetic and Holographic Films for AR Applications, with Dr. Andrew Mark and Dr. Ragip Paia, and Integrating Application Specific Functional Films into AR Prescription Lenses, with Dr. Jonathan Waldern.

"We are excited to showcase a range of practical applications that may be embedded into prescription lenses for AR eyewear," said George Palikaras, President and CEO. "In collaboration with Covestro, we are able to offer, in a one-stop-shop, highly functional advanced materials and proprietary equipment for high-volume production."

META is at the forefront of applying metamaterial technology to head mounted displays (HMD). We have developed Volume Holographic Grating (VHG) combiners and pupil replicating Waveguides. ARfusion is able to incorporate either into a highly functional AR lens. Photo-sensitive holographic film materials, the building block of META's holographic products, are secured via a multi-year supply deal with Covestro. HMDs have tremendous proven business impact from cost savings and productivity, to improved customer service and streamlined workflows. Users are able to collaborate with remote experts to perform inspections, share live visuals, talk and view feedback onscreen, while freeing-up their hands for work.

"The strength of our strategic collaboration builds on the versatility in combining Bayfol® HX photopolymer with META's ARfusion lens casting technology. Jointly we have the ability to enable different designs, ranging from thin carriers for waveguides with glass-like performance to prescription lenses with integrated volume holograms," stated Moritz Winterstein, Head of Growth Ventures Specialty Films at Covestro.

META's one-stop-shop approach to advanced optical components, in concert with Bayfol® HX from Covestro, offers a number of benefits to OEMs. A large range of material thicknesses and formats enables a large variety of optical designs. Roll-to-roll deposition and patterning techniques, in combination with state-of-the-art plastic processing, allow for high-volume, cost-effective production. The complete value chain is covered, from optical designs and materials selection to mass production and integration.

ARfusion lens fabrication involves a low strain thermoforming of functionalized films, such as a Covestro VHG optical combiner film, where the combiner film can have precise alignment by virtue of its direct and seamless casting into prescription lenses at the time of fabrication. The lens does not require high temperature processing, in contrast to traditional plastic lens injection molding, but rather it is controlled by UV polymerization at low temperature (< 100° C). For sensitive films like these with precise holographic patterns, monomer optimization and adjustments result in superior reliability of the final device. Unlike conventional injection molded acrylic optics, this process also results in no birefringence in the bulk of lens material, which can be critical for a high quality AR waveguide display, especially laser illuminated displays, such as HoloLens2. High adhesion of film materials within the refractive cast lens, including diffractive functional cast metasurfaces, combine to balance dispersion, which again is a key challenge for AR eyeglass designers needing good color uniformity.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

