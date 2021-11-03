Blustream.io Launches Early Access Program for First-Of-Its-Kind Product Engagement Platform

Early Access to New Platform Allows Companies Selling Physical Products to Leverage Product Usage Data

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Blustream.io , the leading after-sale product engagement company that's bridging the gap in post-sale connections with customers, today announced early access to the new Blustream Product Engagement Platform. Based on enterprise-grade success, the quick-start version of the Blustream Product Engagement Platform will allow companies selling physical products to develop product-based customer connections to boost revenue, decrease churn, and drive long-term customer relationships.

Click here to apply for the Blustream Early Access Program for first access to the new Blustream Product Engagement Platform.

"There hasn't been an opportunity for marketers selling physical products to tap into product usage data until now," said Ken Rapp, CEO and co-founder of Blustream.io. "With Blustream, there is now an incredible opportunity for companies to leverage the products their customers buy to drive revenue, retention, and referrals. The new version of our Product Engagement Platform will allow brands and retailers to build out personalized product journeys to directly target and market to customers based on how they are interacting with their products."

The quick-start version of the Blustream Product Engagement Platform utilizes product usage data to trigger SMS messages to customers, including tips, alerts, and purchase recommendations, throughout the lifecycle of the product. The platform ingests millions of product usage data points to provide personalized messages to customers at exactly the right time. The Product Engagement Platform provides marketers with a real-time view of product usage that enables data-driven decisions creating brand loyalty, a two-way communication channel, and critical knowledge for new product developments directly from consumer ownership.

Applicants to the Early Access Program will receive advanced access to the Product Engagement Platform to experience the power of product usage data to create unparalleled customer connections. Early access users will work with a team of Product Engagement experts to build out personalized product journeys for the products they sell. With early access, marketers gain actionable insights to power their business, engage customers, and guarantee an amazing product experience.

"As digital transformation initiatives ramp up across industries, it's imperative for companies to leverage the products they sell to maximize customer relationships," said Malinda Gagnon, CEO of Uprise Partners . "Blustream is disrupting the marketing status quo with its innovative approach to after-sale engagement using product usage data."

To be one of the first to use the new Blustream Product Engagement Platform, apply here: http://www.blustream.io/early-access-program

ABOUT BLUSTREAM

Blustream is a SaaS-based, after-sale product engagement company that builds active, ongoing connections between companies and their customers using product usage data. Blustream's Product Engagement Platform provides a real-time view of product usage for brands to engage their customers with personalized touchpoints, including tips, alerts, and purchase recommendations, at exactly the right time. Today, CEOs, CMOs, and product executives use Blustream to create a direct channel with their customers to drive revenue, retention, and referrals. Stay connected to your customers: https://www.blustream.io

Media Contact

Meaghan McGrath

York IE

meaghan@york.ie

SOURCE: Blustream

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670850/Blustreamio-Launches-Early-Access-Program-for-First-Of-Its-Kind-Product-Engagement-Platform