RDE, Inc.'s Restaurant.com Partners with Performance Foodservice

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / RDE, Inc. (OTCQB:RSTN) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Performance Foodservice, a division of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC), to provide Restaurant.com marketing services to the division's restaurant customers.

Performance Foodservice's One Source Solution Partners program is a network of innovative businesses to help restauranteurs tackle issues that come with running a restaurant in today's landscape. It connects Performance Foodservice customers to resources to support marketing, operations and staff solutions and is designed to help restaurants gain additional consideration, compete more efficiently, and reduce costs.

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of RDE, Inc., commented, "We are thrilled to be working with Performance Foodservice and its One Source program, as we believe our Restaurant.com platform and marketing services make an ideal partner. Our goal is to help restaurants find new diners, turn customers into regulars, and build their restaurant business through digital marketing tools."

Fred Sanelli, Performance Foodservice Senior Vice President Marketing, Brand & Sales Development, said, "We are excited to work with RDE, Inc. and offer their Restaurant.com marketing services and deals to our customers. We believe Restaurant.com is a different solution that will provide added value and drive additional revenue for them.

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG and our family of companies market and delivery quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG's success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 30,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers, and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, including how you can join our team visits pfgc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

