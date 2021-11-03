Publication in STAR Registry highlights commitment to information security

Ardoq, a SaaS company reinventing Enterprise Architecture (EA) for today's digital enterprise, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

Ardoq joins CSA as a member of the Security, Trust, Assurance, and Risk (STAR) Registry, a publicly accessible registry that documents the security and privacy controls provided by popular cloud computing offerings. STAR encompasses the key principles of transparency, rigorous auditing, and harmonization of standards outlined in the Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM).

Ardoq's data-driven EA platform enables organizations to implement and execute change across their projects, strategies, processes, applications, infrastructure, and capabilities. Unlike traditional EA platforms, Ardoq is a cloud-native solution that enables broad collaboration and crowdsourcing of data. Ardoq leverages open APIs to tie in directly to an organization's source data and automates visualizations so users can focus on delivering value.

"Protection of customer data is critical to Ardoq, and we prioritize safeguarding the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information stored and processed by our platform," said Erik Bakstad, Ardoq CEO. "Joining the Cloud Security Alliance demonstrates our commitment to continuously improve our cloud security, and we are proud to join an organization dedicated to not only bringing security best practices to the cloud, but creating transparency for organizations seeking secure cloud solutions."

"The STAR Registry makes clear to prospects and customers the security regulations, standards, and frameworks organizations adhere to, taking the guesswork out of finding secure cloud solutions," said Jim Reavis, CSA co-founder and CEO. "Publishing on the registry is a testament to Ardoq's ongoing commitment to information security, and we are thrilled to have the company join CSA."

To learn more about Ardoq's information security program, visit www.ardoq.com/information-security.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About Ardoq

Ardoq is a SaaS company reinventing Enterprise Architecture for today's digital enterprise. The company's dynamic, data-driven EA platform is designed to plan and execute major change initiatives. The tool provides a digital twin of an organization's people, processes, systems, data, and infrastructure. With Ardoq, CIOs can confidently deliver digital transformations, and IT leaders can make better technology decisions based on real-time information. With Ardoq, EAs can serve as change agents, supporting business and IT collaboration for better outcomes. Learn more at www.ardoq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005195/en/

Contacts:

Jillian Young

Ardoq@v2comms.com