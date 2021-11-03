Transparency Market Research: Blood Thawing System Market to Witness Massive Revenue Streams from Growing Demand for Rapid Dry Plasma Thawing Products for FFPs in Blood Banks, notes TMR Study

- Innovations in thawing methods to boost the safety and effectiveness of transfusion practices, propelling blood thawing system market to reach valuation of US$ 400 Mn by 2030

- Awareness about GMP and other guidelines to maintain integrity of fresh frozen plasmas (FFPs) and thawing products in cellular therapies to bolster demand for advanced thawing systems

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements in blood thawing devices have pivoted on the changing requirements of fresh frozen plasma (FFP) in transfusion practices and thawing procedures in cryopreservation. Plasma thawers to maintain the integrity of FFPs are growing in applications in laboratories, blood banks, and hospital settings. New procedures and technologies have been introduced in the blood thawing system market, which prevent potential risks of contamination. Particularly, the adoption of dry bathing systems for preventing transfusion-associated bacterial sepsis in treating blood disorders and cancer is gaining momentum.

The use of FDA-approved, CE-marked, and ISO certified plasma thawers are gaining popularity in umbilical cord blood processing and cell-based therapies, thereby enriching the prospects of regenerative medicine. The need for new device designs and software for temperature controllers occupies a key role in improving the existing cryopreservation protocols, which has opened up a lucrative avenue for players, notes the study on the blood thawing systems market.

Dry plasma thawing products are gaining preference over traditional water baths or wet plasma thawers, as they help increase the success of transfusion of adult stem cells. Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative market, where the players have gained opportunities from rising on-demand cell thawing to successfully deliver cell-based therapies to target population. The global valuation of the blood thawing system market is projected to reach US$ 400 Mn by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Blood Thawing System Market Study

GMP-compliant Equipment Improve Safety and Effectiveness of Thawing Processes: End users have become increasingly aware about Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), manufacturer's instructions, and other guidelines for preparing FFPs for use in various applications of transfusion medicine. Most prominently, the risk of transfusion-associated bacterial sepsis has led to constant technological advancements in the blood thawing equipment to ensure the efficacy of the thawing method. GMP-ready cryochain hardware and software are gaining traction in umbilical cord blood processing, finds a TMR study on the blood thawing system market.

The success of cryopreservation is dependent on appropriate execution of thawing procedures. Indeed, advances made in the protocols for on-demand thawing in regenerative medicine have bolstered the prospects of the blood thawing system market.

Regulatory Approval of Next-generation Thawing Devices Extends Horizon: The need for eliminating continuous blood products manufacturing is a key underpinning for adopting reliable thawing processes. In this light, thawing equipment for rapid, reliable thawing of FFP is garnering attention of clinicians for use in patients in emergency setting as well as for meeting the demand in planned hospitalizations.

Next-gen plasma thawing devices promise low turnaround time, are of portable designs, and ensure high throughput. The use of such devices is expected to rise in various applications in exchange transfusions, stem cell transfusions, and crystalloid infusion solutions.

Blood Thawing System Market: Key Drivers

Globally, the need for improving the outcomes of transfusion practice has anchored continuous advancements in plasma thawing processes. The trend has steered thawing equipment manufacturers to incorporate features to ensure safety and reliability of defrosted plasma. The growing indications of blood transfusion in various patient population is driving the uptake of advanced blood thawing systems in clinical practice.

Advancements made in cryopreservation techniques, notably for thawing red blood cells (RBC) and whole blood, on the back of strides made in regenerative medicine have unlocked new opportunities for players in the blood thawing system market. Of note, the growing awareness about the benefits of tissue banking of stem cells has subsequently bolstered the demand for blood thawing systems.

Blood Thawing System Market: Regional Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global blood thawing system market in 2019. The product developments in the regional market are underpinned by considerable studies on wet and dry methods of thawing for ensuring quality of human fresh frozen plasma (FFP) in various clinical applications. Consequently, medical device manufacturers are increasingly introducing the U.S. FDA-approved thawing devices for hospital use in bleeding disorders, anemia, and cancer.

held a major share of the global blood thawing system market in 2019. The product developments in the regional market are underpinned by considerable studies on wet and dry methods of thawing for ensuring quality of human fresh frozen plasma (FFP) in various clinical applications. Consequently, medical device manufacturers are increasingly introducing the U.S. FDA-approved thawing devices for hospital use in bleeding disorders, anemia, and cancer. The Asia Pacific blood thawing system market is projected to expand at a promising growth rate in the near future. The growth is likely to be led by China and India . The rise in incidence of transfusion-transmitted infections and outbreaks of healthcare-associated infections (HAI) have spurred the demand for next-gen thawing equipment.

Blood Thawing System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the blood thawing system market are Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cytiva (GE Healthcare), Cardinal Health, KW Scientific Apparatus Srl, Boekel Scientific, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, Helmer Scientific Inc., and Fremon Scientific Inc.

Global Blood Thawing System Market: Segmentation

Blood Thawing System Market, by Product Type

Dry Plasma Thawer



Wet Plasma Thawer

Blood Thawing System Market, by Capacity

2 Bags



4 Bags



8 Bags



Others

Blood Thawing System Market, by Sample Type

Blood Plasma



RBCs



Platelets



Whole Blood



Others

Blood Thawing System Market, by End User

Blood Banks



Transfusion Centers



Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories



Pharmaceutical Companies



Others

Blood Thawing System Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

