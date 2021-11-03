Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids, announced today the launch of Distilled CBD 100 Oil & Distilled CBD 200 Oil under the Company's prohibition-era brand Glacial Gold.

Glacial Gold Distilled CBD 200 Oil is a first in Canada's adult-use and medical markets, with the highest amount of CBD in a single unit (5700 mg), highest potency of CBD available in an ingestible oil format (200 mg/g = 20 %), and best dollar value per milligram for CBD in both the legal and illicit markets in Canada.





Glacial Gold Distilled CBD 100 Oil & Distilled CBD 200 Oil

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/101830_7c37128fd436f93a_001full.jpg

The Company's multi-patented winterization and filtration technology is the secret behind producing high-purity CBD distillate free of waxes, sugars, and other undesirable compounds.

A recent CBC Marketplace investigation report showed that the unregulated market for CBD is rife with misleading claims and contaminants that are harmful for consumers and would not meet standards within the regulated market[1].

"We are proud to be the first Company to launch a high-potency CBD product in Canada. By leveraging Nextleaf's competitive advantage producing high-purity distillate at scale, we are able to offer the lineup of Glacial Gold CBD products at disruptive price points," said Nextleaf CEO and co-founder Paul Pedersen. "When consumers purchase Glacial Gold products, they have a confidence that every millilitre is standardized for a predictable, safe, and repeatable outcome that simply cannot be guaranteed in products available from illicit sources, including unregulated CBD products produced in the United States".

Based on the early success of Glacial Gold Distilled CBD 50 Oil through retailers in British Columbia, Nextleaf is launching its new Glacial Gold Distilled CBD 100 & Distilled CBD 200 Oils. This expands the Glacial Gold lineup of Distilled CBD Oil offerings into a range of potencies for low, medium, and high dose CBD consumers. All Glacial Gold CBD Oil products are produced by Nextleaf using sun-grown hemp.

Glacial Gold CBD and THC products are currently sold across British Columbia, with plans to expand nationally next year.

Glacial Gold products are being made available to medical cannabis patients across Canada through mendocannabis.ca.

Glacial Gold 60 Day Review

Nextleaf launched its prohibition-era brand Glacial Gold in British Columbia, the Company's home province, in early September. After two months of sales, the brand continues to garner national attention for its quality distillate and accessible pricing from consumers, patients, and retailers, alike. Nextleaf continues to see increased demand within the province of British Columbia including higher volume purchase orders. A few key milestones and metrics over the September and October months:

Launched 7 SKUs of Glacial Gold THC and CBD products in B.C., consisting of four 1-gram vape SKUs and three distilled oil SKUs

THC and CBD products in B.C., consisting of four 1-gram vape SKUs and three distilled oil SKUs The addition of Distilled CBD 100 & CBD 200 Oils amounts to 9 Glacial Gold SKUs listed in B.C. within the first 60 days of initial launch

amounts to 9 SKUs listed in B.C. within the first 60 days of initial launch 60%+ retail penetration rate with Glacial Gold in B.C.

in B.C. Top value 1g vape cart in Canada (Anytime 1:1 Vape)

Top value CBD oil in Canada (Distilled CBD 50 Oil)

Signed an agreement with Quebec-based medical cannabis platform Mendocannabis.ca for distribution of Glacial Gold to medical cannabis patients across Canada

to medical cannabis patients across Canada Signed agreement with National Cannabis Distribution Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kiaro Holdings Corp., for distribution of Glacial Gold in Saskatchewan

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf is a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids. Nextleaf distributes cannabis vapes and distilled oils under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold, and supplies cannabis distillate to its wholesale customers. Nextleaf's proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver efficiently transforms cannabis and hemp grown in B.C. and throughout Canada into high-purity cannabis distillate at an industrial scale. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology and differentiated cannabinoid-based formulations through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company owns 17 U.S. patents and has been issued 90 patents globally.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Paul Pedersen, CEO

