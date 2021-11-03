Introducing 84.51° Collaborative Cloud: Data Science Platform Gives CPGs Access to the Grocery Industry's Most Robust Transaction Data, Enabling Transformative Growth

84.51° Collaborative Cloud is the go-to resource for Conagra Brands' most complex analyses

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / The 84.51° Collaborative Cloud is helping the CPG industry unleash the potential of their data science teams with a groundbreaking new platform. Powered by 84.51°, the most robust first-party data source in grocery retail, 84.51° Collaborative Cloud puts clean, unaggregated, transaction-level data for 60 million deidentified households-updated weekly-in an easy-to-use, privacy-compliant, hosted environment that has been built to the individual client's specifications and data needs.

Major brands like Conagra Brands, one of North America's leading branded food companies, have already put 84.51° Collaborative Cloud to the test. With 24/7 access to data, data scientists can execute innovative analytics their organization's business leaders can use to understand the evolving landscape, strengthen their strategies, and drive transformative growth.

"84.51° Collaborative Cloud has become a go-to resource for my team's most complex analyses. It covers the bases for our modern, data-driven approach for innovation, offering speed, compatibility with our tech stack and a robust national footprint of household purchase behavior," said Brian Archey, senior director, data science and analytics for Conagra Brands.

84.51° Collaborative Cloud offers unmatched features including:

Scale: 2 billion annual transactions from nearly 60 million households-half the households in the U.S.

Granularity: UPC-level unaggregated data with an encrypted, anonymized, persistent household ID

Omnichannel view: Includes in-store, pickup and delivery transactions

Longitudinal: Users can access data up to a four-year history

Science: the platform is designed for clients to build their own science, while also benefitting from the decades of 84.51° data science expertise

"CPG business decision makers know data can help them achieve their goals around sales, penetration, share of cart, shelf space and more, and have invested in building teams of in-house experts with the skills and desire to do cutting-edge work. 84.51° Collaborative Cloud maximizes that investment, putting at their fingertips the high-quality, granular data they need to innovate and transform their business," said Patrick Kelly, vice president, product at 84.51°.

84.51° Collaborative Cloud delivers for one of North America's leading branded food companies

After the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 impacted every aspect of the grocery industry, from supply chain issues to shopper behavior, Conagra Brands' data science team turned to 84.51° Collaborative Cloud to make sense of their 2021 forecast, evaluate shopping behavior changes across numerous commodities and predict which new behaviors would stick. The transaction-level data with built-in privacy controls has enabled the team to present better demand projections for their portfolio, make more informed assumptions about demand for innovation, and make smarter decisions on production levels, shopper retention efforts and other marketing spend-all of which have helped Conagra Brands attract and retain new brand buyers at disproportionately high numbers.

"More than a platform, 84.51°Collaborative Cloud is a partnership bringing together a client's business leaders and data science team with our own experts, backed by 20 years of data science experience," Kelly continued. "The client decides what transactions they want, what to include from those transactions and how they want to be able to tie transactions together, and we build an individual environment to meet those priorities. From that point, we offer a flexible engagement model that can range from answering questions and providing guidance as the client needs it to having our own experts work shoulder-to-shoulder with the client team to co-develop science within the platform."

About 84.51°

84.51° is a retail data science, insights and media company helping The Kroger Co., consumer packaged goods companies, agencies, publishers and affiliated partners create more personalized and valuable experiences for shoppers across the path to purchase.

Powered by cutting edge science, we leverage 1st party retail data from nearly 1 of 2 U.S households and 2BN+ transactions to fuel a more customer-centric journey utilizing 84.51° Insights, 84.51° Loyalty Marketing and our retail media advertising solution, Kroger Precision Marketing.

