Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: WNDR) (OTC Pink: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") today announced that it has established and deployed additional proof of stake (PoS) validator nodes on the Ethereum network, as part of its continued decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure and portfolio management strategy. The Company now operates a total of ten full Ethereum nodes.

"We are continuing to grow our infrastructure which is supportive of our balance sheet and also opens up opportunities within our product offering," commented Cong Ly, CTO of WonderFi. Currently staking ETH through a validator node yields approximately 6% APY on the staked assets.

Blockchain protocols that use PoS consensus mechanisms are supported by validator nodes that play a critical role in securing the network and validating transactions. PoS requires participants to stake ETH to become a validator on the network. Validators are responsible for ordering transactions and creating new blocks, earning block rewards in return for providing this work.

The Company will continue to deploy best practices in managing, updating and operating its validator nodes, and evaluate the performance and potential for additional PoS-related opportunities across relevant networks that power decentralized finance.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better access to DeFi through the core principles of simplicity and education. WonderFi has a multi-pronged business strategy which includes a high-growth consumer finance app which will serve as a trusted gateway to the new financial system, and a digital asset portfolio which consists of leading crypto and DeFi assets. WonderFi's executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto, with previous experience at Amazon, Shopify, PayPal, Galaxy Digital, Hut 8 and BIGG Digital. WonderFi's core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance, and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access DeFi in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

