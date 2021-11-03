Berkshire Grey, Inc.: Berkshire Grey Announces the Robotic Shuttle Product Sortation (BG RSPS) Solution to Accelerate Order Fulfillment and Ease Warehouse Labor Challenges

Following successful customer adoption, Berkshire Grey offers RSPS to global retailers, grocers and 3PLs to efficiently put the right inventory in the right places at the right times

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 03, 2021the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, today announced general availability of its Robotic Shuttle Product Sortation (RSPS) solution for order fulfillment. The system supports filling eCommerce orders through stores and in-person shopping by automating store replenishment, allocation order processing, split-case cross docking, sortation, and packing. RSPS increases processing capacity and throughput for existing operations without adding labor, helps right-size store inventories, and enables eCommerce fulfillment from stores to scale. Following a series of successful installations at major U.S. retailers, the solution is now generally available for global deployments.



ECommerce sales are increasingly being fulfilled by brick-and-mortar stores, and in 2021, more than 80% of all retail sales , inclusive of eCommerce, will come from brick-and-mortar stores. Savvy retailers are driving growth by aligning eCommerce and in-store customer experiences, improving store selections, and increasing special buys to entice shoppers with popular brands and exclusive merchandise at attractive price points. These growth strategies place considerable strain on conventional distribution operations that process store replenishment, allocation, and buy-online-pickup-in-store orders.

Berkshire Grey's RSPS is a fully integrated system powered by core AI software that enables distribution centers to improve order processing at existing facilities using current workforces. RSPS can be used as a stand-alone module, in conjunction with other advanced Berkshire Grey technologies, or with existing or third party systems. This enables retailers, grocers, and 3PLs to be more competitive, increase throughput, and drive growth despite labor shortages. Already deployed across major retailers, RSPS has the ability to:

Increase piece pick order fulfillment by up to 4x with no additional labor

Improve shipment capacity and container cube utilization by up to 10%

Handle nearly 100% of typical SKU assortments

Operate standalone or integrated with traditional material handling systems like automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS)

Install into existing operations with a small footprint of less than 2,500 square feet

Support configurable order container sizes and batches

"Our AI-powered Robotic Shuttle Product Sortation (RSPS) solution enables the merchandising practices that drive retail growth while improving operating models in distribution centers - even in a time of labor scarcity," said Tom Wagner, CEO at Berkshire Grey.

With systems in use today in multiple industries including eCommerce, same-day grocery, package handling and retail, Berkshire Grey is a recognized and trusted leader in advanced automation. Berkshire Grey delivers scalable solutions that grow with their customer's business. With Berkshire Grey's Intelligent Enterprise Robotics (IER), customers have access to solutions that support their order fulfillment needs across the entire supply chain. Berkshire Grey's extensive services include installation, testing and commissioning, and continued support leveraging cloud-based AI solutions that provide predictive maintenance, management of system operations, analytics and integration.

Berkshire Grey's automated solutions are modular, flexible and available via Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) implementation models, allowing customers to accelerate the adoption of game-changing automation technology without upfront capital expenditures.

