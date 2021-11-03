Company pre-releases new platform designed to elevate critical quarterly earnings experiences for investors and investor relations teams

Q4 Inc., (TSX: QFOR) a leading capital markets communications platform, announced the pre-release of the new Q4 Virtual Events Platform ("the Platform"), designed from the ground up to deliver innovative and engaging public company earnings events.

Rolling out over the next few earnings seasons, the new virtual events platform from Q4 is designed specifically for Earnings and is built using the latest in cloud stream technologies along with improved webcasting support, and the consolidation of event management, technology and earnings coordination through one platform and service partner, namely Q4.

More than 200 Q4 clients are using the new platform this quarter for their quarterly earnings events. This includes Q4 Inc., who recently went public on the TSX, and will be reporting its Third Quarter financial results the company's first earnings event on the new platform on November 10th.

The Platform includes support for highly produced live and pre-recorded video streaming, integrated audio conferencing, screen sharing, and is designed to provide engaging experiences for investors, while providing corporate clients and event managers simple tools for event management. In addition, the platform supports live text-based question submissions from audience members.

"We are excited to bring an innovative earnings experience via our new platform and services to our clients across the capital markets," said Darrell Heaps, CEO. "As we continue to invest and build our capital markets communications platform, it is through the lens of how Q4 can elevate the earnings experience for all involved, from a more efficient workflow to better engagement tools, and access to critical data that allow for more effective interaction across the investment community. We look forward to showcasing this new platform during our quarterly earnings on November 10th, which will use streaming video and text-based question submission tools."

Q4 will continue to launch additional features to this highly scalable platform over the coming months with enhanced high-quality video streaming alternatives, improved integrated workflow within the Q4 capital markets communication platform, as well as expanded analytics designed to provide key insights for a proactive IR strategy.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc., (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,500 public companies globally including 50% of the S&P 500. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com.

