03.11.2021
VIA GmbH - Vienna International Auctions: Via GmbH - Vienna International Auctions: GOLD meets CRYPTO

VIENNA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 23, the world's first coin auction that accepts cryptocurrencies as a means of payment will take place in Vienna. In the context of this premiere, the digital means of payment: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, BNB and Busd, are additionally used for the international clientele. Thus, combining the positive development of cryptocurrencies with those of precious metals.

The new coin auction house Via GmbH - Vienna International Auctions specializes in gold and silver coins. The Swiss founder, Mag. Raphael S. Hiltbrunner, has conducted several online auctions and had to wait longer than planned for the first floor auction and the official company opening due to the coronavirus.

By opening the coin auction house, the founder is continuing a family tradition for more than 30 years. It is combining the new values with the old ones through the digital payment methods. As Mag. Hiltbrunner noted, "Investing in gold and silver has regained importance in recent years. Collectors from all over the world are taking gold coins as a safe investment. In parallel, it is relevant to make new payment methods available to customers even as a traditional auction house."

For more information please visit:
www.via-numismatic.com

VIA GmbH, Vienna International Auctions
Habsburgergasse 6-8
1010 VIENNA

Press contact:
Sabine Schilcher
office@ via-numismatic.com

