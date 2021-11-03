Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc: Atlantica Awarded Terra Carta Seal

November 3, 2021 - Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) ("Atlantica", the "Company"), announced today that it has been selected amongst the inaugural recipients of the Terra Carta Seal, launched by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales as part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI).



The inaugural 2021 Terra Carta Seal, announced in Glasgow during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), recognizes global companies that demonstrate commitment to, and momentum towards, creating genuinely sustainable markets. It is awarded to companies whose ambitions are aligned with those of the Terra Carta - a recovery plan centered on Nature, People and Planet and launched in January 2021.

The Terra Carta Seal has been awarded to 45 companies - all leaders within their industries - who have set out credible transition roadmaps that are underpinned by globally recognized, scientific metrics to significantly reduce GHG emissions.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, said: "The Terra Carta Seal recognizes those organizations which have made a serious commitment to a future that is much more sustainable, and puts Nature, People and the Planet at the heart of the economy. We all need to make changes if we are to preserve the planet for our children and grandchildren and these businesses have pledged to make it easier for us all to do so."

Santiago Seage, Atlantica's CEO, said: "We are very proud to be among the first companies to receive the Terra Carta Seal". "At Atlantica, we intend to continue to play an important role in the solution to climate change and our long-term strategy reflects this" he added.

About the Terra Carta

Launched by His Royal Highness at the One Planet Summit in January 2021, the Terra Carta provides a practical roadmap for acceleration towards an ambitious and sustainable future; one that will harness the power of Nature combined with the transformative power, innovation and resources of the private sector. The Terra Carta serves as the mandate for the Sustainable Markets Initiative. Currently there are over 400 named supporters of the Terra Carta - listed on the SMI website.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, transmission lines and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).