Inoapps partners with DocuSign to deepen e-signature integration with Oracle software

HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business transformation company Inoapps announces a partnership with DocuSign, which offers the world's #1 e-signature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, to provide systems integration services to shared DocuSign and Oracle customers.



Oracle Partner Inoapps brings to this new alliance deep knowledge of Oracle applications and technologies, along with an established customer base and strong reputation in the Oracle community. While DocuSign has standard integrationsbetween its products and some Oracle products, many other products do not yet have standard integrations. According to Inoapps CEO Andy Bird, this is a problem Inoapps can solve for Oracle, for DocuSign and for Oracle users.

"As one of DocuSign's global partners exclusively devoted to Oracle, we aim to become the go-to partner for any company that wants to make their DocuSign eSignature and Oracle products interoperate successfully," Bird said. "When someone needs a standard integration that does not exist yet, the solution will be to ask Inoapps!"

Inoapps consultants bring expertise and can create or enhance integrations in a broad spectrum of Oracle products including on-premises solutions (Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle PeopleSoft and Oracle's J.D. Edwards) and Oracle Cloud Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings including:

Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) (https://www.oracle.com/erp/)

Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM (https://www.oracle.com/human-capital-management/))

Oracle Cloud Supply Chain Management and Manufacturing (SCM) (https://www.oracle.com/scm/)

Oracle Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) (https://www.oracle.com/performance-management/)

Oracle Business Intelligence Cloud Service (https://www.oracle.com/business-analytics/business-intelligence/technologies/business-intelligence-cloud-service.html)

Oracle APEX (https://www.oracle.com/application-development/apex/solutions/low-code-development-platform/'source=:ad:pas:go:dg:a_nas:71700000084177888-58700007116126437-p63998774932:RC_WWMK160606P00060C0001:&SC=:ad:pas:go:dg:a_nas::RC_WWMK160606P00060C0001:&mkwid=%7cpmt%7ce%7cpdv%7cc%7c&GOOGLE&oracle+apex+database&Cj0KCQjwk4yGBhDQARIsACGfAevz06lcgt5Ojb5UQ29G65TeXy2C8BJJwbDmJCNXutmfG8c_BxugGMMaAqP9EALw_wcB&gclid=Cj0KCQjwk4yGBhDQARIsACGfAevz06lcgt5Ojb5UQ29G65TeXy2C8BJJwbDmJCNXutmfG8c_BxugGMMaAqP9EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds)

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (https://www.oracle.com/cloud/)



"We will create integrations between Oracle and DocuSign products to close any gaps that exist," Inoapps Managing Director Phil Burgess said. "In other cases, there may be an existing integration, like the one to integrate DocuSign eSignature into the Oracle Human Capital Management new hire functionality, that can be improved and made more functional. We will expand on and improve what already exists, create new integrations where needed and as we have with other solutions, make these integrations broadly available to the Oracle community through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and through our consulting and implementation delivery services."

About Inoapps

Inoapps is a global Oracle Partner with a long track record of helping customers realize value from Oracle Cloud applications, technology and hardware, lending consulting expertise to Oracle environments from application-to-disk. Our proven Inoapps OneTeam Methodology ensures project success, while our independent software vendor (ISV) solutions add value to Oracle products. Inoapps has presences in North America, United Kingdom, EMEA, and APAC.

