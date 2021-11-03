Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.11.2021
Story der Woche! ARTEMIC™ – CIMETRA™ – 240-Teilnehmer-Studie startet!
03.11.2021 | 15:13
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Directorate change

DJ Directorate change

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Directorate change 03-Nov-2021 / 13:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)

Directorate Change

DMGT today announces that, unconnected with the Reorganisation, Tim Collier, Executive Director and Group CFO, has decided to step down as an Executive Director and Group CFO of DMGT. This will take effect on: (i) if the Offer becomes or is declared unconditional, the date on which the settlement of the Share Element of the Special Dividend takes place; or (ii) if the Offer does not become or is not declared unconditional, the date of the next AGM - scheduled for 2 February 2022; or such other date as he may be agreed with DMGT. DMGT will commence the search to appoint a successor early in the New Year.

Commenting, Lord Rothermere, Chairman of DMGT, said: "The Board would like to thank Tim for the commitment and dedication he has shown to DMGT in his nearly five years as Group CFO. During his time here he has played a vital role in executing the Group's strategy and transforming the portfolio. In particular, Tim has been instrumental in the sales of several of our businesses, most recently RMS, and the balance sheet has been strengthened substantially during his tenure. We thank him for the contribution he has made. We will miss him terribly but wish him the best of health and happiness in the future." For further information 

For analyst and institutional enquiries: 
Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 
 
For media enquiries: 
Tim Burt, Teneo              +44 7583 413254 
Doug Campbell, Teneo           +44 7753 136628 
Jesse Matthews, Teneo           +44 7912 783513

About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, property information and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1bn.

Notes

The terms Reorganisation, Offer, Share Element and Special Dividend are as defined in the 'Recommended offer for DMGT' announcement issued on 3 November 2021.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      DMGT 
LEI Code:    4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  125882 
EQS News ID:  1245838 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245838&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)

