DJ Lyxor ETF: Index Switch & Fund Name Modif

Lyxor International Asset Management (WATL LN) Lyxor ETF: Index Switch & Fund Name Modif 03-Nov-2021 / 13:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

La Défense, 8 October 2021

The terms below that begin with capital letters are defined in the MULTI UNITS FRANCE - Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF prospectus.

RE - Modification of the Benchmark Index and name of the following Sub-fund:

NAME ISIN CODE Ticker Bloomberg FR0010527275 WATL LN, WATU LN Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF FR0014002CH1 WATC LN

Dear unit-holder,

We hereby inform you that LYXOR INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, acting in it capacity as the management company (hereafter the "Management Company") of the Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF sub-fund (hereafter the "Sub-fund"), has decided to make the following modifications. 1. Modification of the Sub-fund's Benchmark Index

To accommodate the needs of its clients, the Benchmark Index will be modified as shown in the table below:

Benchmark index Until 26 October 2021 (closing) As of 27 October 2021 (opening) World Water Index CW Net Total Return Index MSCI ACWI IMI Water ESG Filtered Net Total Return Index

The MSCI ACWI IMI Water ESG Filtered Total Return Benchmark Index is a float-adjusted capitalisation-weighted equity index that is calculated and published by the global index provider MSCI.

The Benchmark Index is a proxy for the stock market performance of companies with water-related business activities, such as water distribution, public services, water treatment and the supplying of water-related equipment. It excludes companies that are lagging in terms of their environment, social and governance (ESG) performance within the fund's investment universe, as evidenced by their ESG rating. 2. The Sub-fund's new name

In keeping with the Sub-fund's new Benchmark Index, its name was changed as shown below.

Former name New name Until 26 October 2021 (closing) As of 27 October 2021 (opening) Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF

No other changes will be made to any other of the Fund's characteristics, and in particular to its reward/risk profile, investment strategy, trading codes, fees or charges.

The Fund's Prospectus and Key Investor Information Document will be modified accordingly when the aforementioned modifications come into effect.

We remind that it is necessary and important that investors acquaint themselves with the Fund's Prospectus and Key Investor Information Document (KIID), which are available on Lyxor's website at www.lyxoretf.fr. These documents are also available on the AMF's website at www.amf-france.org and may be provided by the Management Company upon request.

If you have any other questions you may contact Lyxor's Client Service department at client-services-etf@lyxor.com - +33 (0)1 42 13 42 14..

We advise you to regularly consult with your financial advisor to obtain any additional information concerning your investments.

The Management Company

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 125888 EQS News ID: 1245834 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245834&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 09:41 ET (13:41 GMT)