NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Trading start date for OMXS30 ESG index options (203/21)

The trading start date for OMXS30 ESG index options has now been set to November 8, 2021. As communicated in Exchange Notice 185/21, as of Monday October 25, 2021, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has introduced options contracts on the OMX Stockholm 30 ESG Responsible Index (OMXS30ESG). The options contracts are available in the exchange and clearing system, although suspended for trading until the trading start date, which has now been set to November 8. In addition, this Exchange Notice also contains the following: • Information on promotional campaign running until February 28, 2022 • Applicable Market Maker fees For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1024445