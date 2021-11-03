GUESS, a global lifestyle fashion brand, moves forward with its sustainability commitment to be part of the climate solution, as detailed in its industry-leading sustainability report published earlier this year. GUESS joins over 600 businesses around the world in signing an open letter to G20 leaders, urging them to fulfill their obligations outlined in The Paris Agreement. The letter, organized by the We Mean Business Coalition and addressed to leaders attending COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, identifies key requests to keep the planet habitable and world economies flourishing for generations to come. Specifically, the letter calls for policies that will slow the rise of global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, cut global emissions by 50% by 2030, and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

GUESS is also announcing its support of the United Nations 16th Conference of Youth, a group of over 150 young leaders from around the world, traveling to Glasgow (in person and virtually) to ensure the collective youth voice on climate negotiations is heard. By providing supplemental funds for five youth delegates of diverse backgrounds across the United States, GUESS is proud to take a small role in supporting the young people determined to be a part of the climate solution for their generation and those that follow.

"The time to act is now, we still have time to transform business for good. At GUESS, we are committed to being part of the solution to climate change. We are making courageous choices and finding creative solutions. We also must support this inspiring younger generation in leading us to a brighter future. Everyone must do their part to ensure we keep this beautiful world as we know it, or better yet, as we dream of it!" says Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, GUESS?, Inc.

"I'm so honored to have the opportunity to represent the United States as a Country Coordinator and delegate for COY16. Youth know that we need to push for bolder goals and more strategic plans to design inclusive climate solutions that will provide our generation, and those that follow, a clean and healthy planet. We know that in order to achieve our ambitious goals, we need collaboration from NGO's, the public sector, and the private sector to make these goals a reality. We're grateful for GUESS's support to elevate youth voices in the fight against climate change," says Monica Dwight, USA Country Coordinator, COY16 Delegate.

In 2019, GUESS had its ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative, a non-profit that supports global businesses to set GHG reduction targets necessary to slow global warming. GUESS's targets are to reduce corporate greenhouse gas emissions by 50%, and supply chain emissions by 30% by 2030, and to achieve net zero by 2050. The company is actively working on its Climate Action Roadmap that includes store efficiency measures, investments in renewables, and changes to the way they create and produce their product. In addition to the We Mean Business Coalition and Science Based Targets Initiative, GUESS is also an active member of the United Nations Fashion Charter on Climate Change, and reports annually to CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform.

For more information about GUESS Sustainability and to download their latest sustainability report, visit sustainability.guess.com.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of July 31, 2021, the Company directly operated 1,046 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company's partners and distributors operated 551 additional retail stores worldwide. As of July 31, 2021, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About We Mean Business Coalition

We Mean Business is a global nonprofit Coalition working with the world's most influential businesses to take action on climate change, accelerate the transition to a fair and resilient zero-carbon economy. We Mean Business Coalition's purpose is to promote collaborative leadership to face the climate crisis.

About Conference of Youth (COY)

COY is the biggest and most substantial youth conference related to the multilateral UN climate processes. It is recognized by the UN as the youth convergence of the Conference of the Parties and occurs a couple of days before at the same location. COY serves as a space for capacity building and policy training, in order to prepare young people for their participation at COP. COY delegates also collaborate to design the cohesive Statement of Youth policy paper that brings together all collected inputs from youth voices throughout the world, which will feed directly into the COP climate negotiations.

