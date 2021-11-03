Analyst firm publishes evaluation of cloud providers to guide decision-making

Fabasoft, a leading European provider of cloud services for digital document and business process management, has been positioned as a Niche Player by Gartner in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms.*

"Gartner defines content services platforms (CSPs) as the foundational component in an organization for the management and use of content." In its independent report, Gartner evaluated 18 different vendors according to 15 key criteria. To qualify for the Magic Quadrant, businesses need to meet a range of minimum requirements related to market presence and functionality.

According to Gartner, Niche Players are particularly well suited for business-function-specific deployments. A Niche Player could potentially provide better capability for a given use case than a more general vendor categorized as a Leader.

"Our experience indicates that companies are placing an ever-increasing emphasis on flexibility and agility. That makes us all the more gratified to see that our customers and partners are recognizing Fabasoft's strengths in the areas of low-code and business process services. With Fabasoft Business Process Cloud, we offer functional business departments in particular the opportunity to create and adapt digital processes for themselves as 'citizen developers' with no programming knowledge and no support from the IT department," says Andreas Dangl, Business Unit Executive for Cloud Services at Fabasoft.

"Thanks to the hassle-free option of creating our own content applications, we can adapt the solution to specific projects rapidly and very flexibly. We were impressed by the speed with which Fabasoft implemented the solution together with us and rolled it out company-wide. The flexibility and cost model are well matched," says an enthusiastic Martin Diemt, Head of Project Operation Functions at Siemens Mobility.

