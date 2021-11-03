McCormick & Company, Incorporated: McCormick & Company Receives Inaugural HRH The Prince of Wales' Terra Carta Seal in Recognition of the Company's Commitment to Creating a Sustainable Future

Malcolm Swift, President, Global Flavour Solutions, EMEA and Chief Administrative Officer accepts award on behalf of McCormick from HRH The Prince of Wales

HADDENHAM, United Kingdom, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, announced that it has officially been awarded the inaugural 2021 Terra Carta Seal which recognises private sector companies who are leading their peers in creating genuinely sustainable markets. The prestigious Terra Carta Seal was launched in January 2021 by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales through the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI). McCormick is one of only 44 companies selected as the first recipients of the official Terra Carta Seal.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales commented:

"The Terra Carta Seal recognizes those organizations which have made a serious commitment to a future that is much more sustainable, and puts Nature, People and the Planet at the heart of the economy. We all need to make changes if we are to preserve the planet for our children and grandchildren and these businesses have pledged to make it easier for us all to do so."

The Terra Carta Seal acknowledges that each industry faces unique challenges in its transition to a sustainable future and they are all at different stages of their journey. Here, all industries and all companies must be supported as they take steps in a more positive direction. At the same time, an accelerated pace is required if we are to achieve a 1.5-degree target, restore biodiversity and benefit the lives and livelihoods of current and future generations.

The Terra Carta Seal has been awarded to companies who hold a leadership position within their industry and who have credible transition roadmaps underpinned by globally recognized, scientific metrics for achieving net zero by 2050 or earlier.

Malcolm Swift, President, Global Flavour Solutions, EMEA and Chief Administrative Officer commented:

"I am honoured to accept this award on behalf of McCormick. We are delighted to be recognised as a global leader for our ongoing sustainability journey. We are driving transformation across the industry with new innovative sustainability initiatives like our first-of-its-kind Grown for Good standard. We are leading the way with our commitment to using science-based targets across all scopes to validate our progress towards limiting climate change to 1.5°C as part of our long-term commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2050. Creating a sustainable future is at the heart of our Purpose-led Performance agenda. We are committed to doing what's right for our people, the communities where we live work and source and the planet we share."

McCormick has been producing spices, seasoning mixes and condiments in the UK for over 35 years from its EMEA headquarters and state-of-the-art Technical Innovation Centre and dry herbs and seasonings facility in Haddenham, Buckinghamshire and UK Flavour Solutions factory in Littleborough, Greater Manchester. McCormick's new 93,000m² Net Zero in construction and operation manufacturing site in Peterborough will be up and running in 2022.

McCormick UK's brands include Schwartz, the UK branded leader for Herbs, Spices, Seasonings and Recipe mixes, French's, a versatile and delicious array of condiments, and Frank's RedHot, America's #1 Hot Sauce. McCormick has a Royal Warrant of Appointment as a Purveyor of Grocery Products to Her Majesty The Queen.

McCormick is deeply committed to its sustainability journey and this year alone:

most sustainable corporation and No. 1 in the Packaged and Processed Foods and Ingredients segment by the 2021 Corporate Knights Global 100 Sustainability Index. Named a United Nations Global Compact Lead Company for its continuous work towards improving its sustainability performance and taking action to build a better world.

Announced that Schwartz had moved its entire range of recipe mix sachets to recyclable packaging in the UK.

Announced that its new 93,000m² flagship UK manufacturing site was on track to become a Net Zero carbon building, both in construction and operation.

To learn more about McCormick's approach to sustainability, please refer to the Company's Purpose-led Performance Report, which outlines its 2025 goals and commitments around people, communities and the planet. McCormick is focused on reducing our impact on the planet through driving clean revenue, adopting renewable energy, achieving 100% circular packaging and improving the livelihoods of the farmers that grow our iconic ingredients.

Working closely with HRH The Prince of Wales, Sir Jony Ive and his creative team at LoveFrom have created a physical and animated seal engineered with paper that is both simple and beautifully crafted. The design combines a host of natural references including oak leaves, fern, magnolia and honey bees and intricate patterns both in nature and in the arts, creating a visual celebration which reflects the power of and reverence for nature that is at the heart of the Terra Carta.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including ecommerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Schwartz, Kamis, Kohinoor, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose - To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Terra Carta Seal

The 2021 inaugural Terra Carta Seal recognises global corporations that are demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. It is being awarded to firms who have aligned themselves with the Terra Carta, who are driving innovation and leadership within their industry and who have credible transition roadmaps underpinned by globally recognised, scientific metrics for achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner.

The SMI has partnered with Corporate Knights for this initiative. Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations Companies were invited to apply for the inaugural Terra Carta Seal together with active Task Force members of the SMI as of 1 January 2021. The Terra Carta Seal will be awarded annually to companies who are demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets and care for Nature, People and Planet.

